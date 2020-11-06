Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini Pre-orders

Ahead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini pre-orders in a few hours from now, Apple has taken down its online store. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product launches or releases.

Like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders, Apple will be accepting pre-orders for the new iPhones from 5 AM PST instead of midnight. You can find the pre-order local pre-order time for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max in your time zone here. Do note that since daylight savings time has kicked in, the pre-order time for the new iPhones will be an hour later than usual if you don’t live in the United States.

Read: 9 Tips to Pre-order iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max Before It Sells Out

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already on sale from Apple. The iPhone 12 Pro has seen high demand which has surprised Apple. There’s a shortage of the new iPhones due to the heavy demand, with new iPhones only available for shipping to customers in late November or early December. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to be in short supply due to the initial rush.

The iPhone 12 mini starts from $699 and it is among the best compact flagship smartphones in the market right not. It features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G, improved cameras, slimmer and lighter design, and more. You can find more details on the iPhone 12 mini price and availability here. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts from $1,099 but comes with a bigger 6.7-inch display, 5G, better performance, LiDAR scanner, and more.

Read: iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 12 Pro: 9 Key Differences

If you are confused as to which color or storage option of the iPhone 12 mini or iPhone 12 Pro Max you should buy, make sure to read our guides below.

➤ Which iPhone 12 Pro Max Storage Capacity Should You Buy — 128GB, 256GB or 512GB?

➤ Which Color iPhone 12 Pro Max Should You Buy – Pacific Blue, Graphite, Gold, or Silver?

➤ Which Color iPhone 12 mini Should You Buy – Black, Blue, White, Green, or (Product) RED?

➤ Which iPhone 12 mini Storage Capacity Should You Buy — 64GB, 128GB or 256GB?

Apart from the two new iPhones, Apple will also start accepting pre-orders for the $99 HomePod mini today.