Apple Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘One More Thing’ Apple Silicon Mac Event

Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the company’s ‘One more thing’ event that’s scheduled to start in a few hours from now.

Apple is expected to announce its first Apple Silicon-based Macs which should offer better performance and efficiency compared to Intel-based Macs. It is typical of Apple to take down its online store before major product launches or releases.

Apple is expected to announce two new MacBooks with its own chips. One is expected to be the 13-inch MacBook Air with a lightweight design and up to 20 hours of battery life. There will also be a 13-inch MacBook Pro refresh with the new Apple Silicon chip. None of the Macs are expected to get any chassis redesign or displays with slimmer bezels.

Apart from new Macs, Apple is also expected to announce AirTags, its Tile-like tracking tags. These tags have long been in development and are expected to feature integration with Apple’s Find My app.

Apple is going to live-stream its ‘One More thing’ event later today and you can watch it on YouTube as well. You can find the steps to watch Apple’s ‘One more thing’ even live here.

What are your expectations from Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event? Are you looking forward to the Apple Silicon Macs? Drop a comment and let us know!