Apple Unveils New MacBook Air With M1 Apple Silicon With 8-Core CPU, Up to 8-Core GPU, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life

At its ‘One more thing’ event, Apple introduced the first M1 Apple Silicon Mac, the new MacBook Air. Despite a major internal change, Apple is not renaming the MacBook Air series.

Thanks to the M1 chip, the new MacBook Air is substantially better than the existing Intel-based MacBook Air it replaces. Thanks to the M1 Apple Silicon chip, the new MacBook Air is 3.5x faster in CPU tasks while in the GPU department, it is up to 5x faster. The M1 chip allows the MacBook Air to edit multiple 4K streams at once without any issues. Apple claims the new MacBook Air is 3x faster than any other Windows laptop and 98% faster than all PCs out there.

Apple claims the SSDs inside the new MacBook Air is up to 2x faster thanks to the dedicated storage controller on the M1 chip. What’s impressive is that despite these major performance improvements, the new MacBook Air has no active cooling solution meaning it does not have any fan inside. This means even under heavy load, the machine will be completely silent. Battery life has also received a major bump, with Apple claiming up to 15 hours of web browsing or 18 hours of video playback, an increase of over 6 hours from the existing Intel model.

Below are some other performance claims made by Apple for the new MacBook Air:

Build code in Xcode up to 2.8x faster.

Render a complex 3D title in Final Cut Pro up to 5.9x faster.

Fluidly design intricate game scenes in Unity Editor up to 3.5x faster.

Perform ML tasks in Create ML up to 11x faster.

Separate out beats, instrumentals, and vocal tracks from a recording in real time in djay Pro AI, thanks to the amazing performance of the Neural Engine.

Play back full-quality, 8K ProRes video in DaVinci Resolve without dropping a single frame.

Compile four times as much code on a single charge, thanks to the game-changing performance per watt of the M1 chip.

The M1 chip has also allowed Apple to add a dedicated ISP to the MacBook Air as well which helps improve the camera performance and video call quality.

Sadly, there’s no major design change meaning you still get chunky bezels surrounding the display, though the machine is still pretty sleek. Despite the massive performance bump, the new MacBook Air still starts at $999 while for students, it is priced at $899. The new MacBook Air