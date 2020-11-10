Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ Event Roundup: New MacBook and Mac mini with M1 Apple Silicon, No AirTags

It has been a busy year for Apple as it concludes the ‘One More Thing’ event. In the past two months, Apple has hosted two events and announced a slew of new devices. Apple has finally pulled the wraps from its very own M1 Apple Silicon chip and unveiled a series of devices powered by the new chip. Let us take a closer look at each of the announcements and the new things they have to offer.

The new MacBook Air comes powered by the M1 Apple Silicon chip. The CPU tasks are 3.5x faster, while the GPU tasks are up to 5x faster. Furthermore, Apple claims the SSD in the new MacBook Air is 2x quicker due to its dedicated controller on M1 Chip. Most importantly, Apple has removed the fan, and the new MacBook Air will not make any noise even while performing heavy tasks.

There are no changes in the design department. On the battery front, the new MacBook Air offers up to 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback. Overall, the Apple Silicon powered MacBook Air offers a significant bump in performance.

The new Mac mini powered by M1 Apple Silicon chip aces in the performance department. CPU performance is 3x more, while the GPU performance is 6x more. Thanks to the neural engine, the Machine Learning performance is now 15x faster. Storage options include up to 2TB of SSD and 16GB of RAM. You also get an active cooling system for improved thermal management.

Connectivity options include two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, HDMI 2.0 port, and Ethernet. Interestingly, Apple has slashed the price for Mac mini by $100. Prices start at $699.

Earlier this year, Apple had announced macOS Big Sur at the WWDC. After a series of beta, Apple has finally announced the public release of macOS Big Sur at today’s event. The macOS Big Sur supports new M1 Apple Silicon Macs and offers an iOS inspired Notification Center and Control center. Check out the best macOS Big Sur features.

The M1 Apple Silicon chip once again takes center stage when it comes to the 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company claims that the 8-core CPU offers one of the best performance per watt with reduced power consumption. Apple says Final Cut Pro is up to six times faster when it comes to rendering videos. Furthermore, the Secure Enclave chip offers class-leading security that is better than existing Intel-powered Macs.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro boasts of the best battery ever on a Mac. It offers a staggering 17 hours of web browsing and up to 20 hours of video playback.

No AirTags

Many of us expected Apple to unveil the much-awaited AirTags item tracker. However, Apple didn’t unveil AirTags. Apple’s item tracker is speculated to be available in two different sizes and features a circular design with the Apple logo. It will work with the U1 Ultra Wideband chip offered by the new iPhones. It remains to be seen whether Apple will launch the AirTags this year or push it to 2021.