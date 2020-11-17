Beats Announces Glow-in-the-Dark Powerbeats for $199

Beats launched new Powerbeats earphones in March this year. These earphones came as a successor to the popular Powerbeats 3. Today, Beats is launching a new variant of Powerbeats 2020. The new variant has a glow-in-the-dark design. And these earphones have been made in collaboration with a lifestyle brand called AMBUSH.

This glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats have a green fluorescent colour and they glow in darkly lit conditions. The glow-in-the-dark design makes it easier to find these earphones in the dark. Since these earphones are focused towards working out and active lifestyles, the unique colour and the glow-in-the-dark design will make you more clearly visible to people around you while you are working out or cycling out on the road.

Features wise, the glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats are exactly the same as the standard Powerbeats. They offer a wireless connection with the phone and have a wire between the two earbuds. At the heart is Apple H1 chipset that enables faster pairing and faster switching time between Apple devices, and support for Hey Siri.

There are two beam-forming microphones and a speech-detecting accelerometer for clearer voice calls and better interaction with Siri. You get 15-hour battery life on a single charge. And there is a Fast Fuel technology that will give you one hour of battery backup with a 5-minute charge. Last but not the least, these earphones are IPX4 water and sweat resistant for those intense workouts.

The new Powerbeats that are designed in collaboration with AMBUSH are priced at $199.95, which is $50 more than the standard Powerbeats. These earphones will be available to purchase starting tomorrow from Apple’s official online store, Nordstrom online store, select Nordstrom offline stores, and Dover Street Market.