Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

AirPods and AirPods Pro are expected to be in high demand this holiday season which also means that they are going to sell like hotcakes this Black Friday. Unlike the last couple of years, most retailers are also offering heavy discounts on the AirPods that make Black Friday the perfect time to pick them up.

Best Black Friday Deals on AirPods and AirPods Pro

AirPods

Amazon has discounted the AirPods to one of its lowest prices ever for Black Friday. The variant with the wired charging case sells for $159 but Amazon has discounted it by $40 to just $119. The variant with the wireless charging case sees a bigger $50 discount that brings its price down to $149.99.

➤ AirPods with wired charging case for $119 ($40 off) – Deal

➤ AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 ($50 off) – Deal

B&H has a $30 discount on the AirPods with wired charging case meaning you can buy it for $129.99.

➤ Buy Now

Best Buy is also offering a $40 discount on the AirPods for Black Friday, with a $50 discount on the wireless charging case variant.

➤ Best Buy

AirPods Pro

Amazon is offering a pretty good deal on the AirPods Pro for Black Friday as well. While not the lowest, the deal is still good enough for one to pull the trigger on the wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro retail for $249 but Amazon has discounted it by $50 to $199.

➤ AirPods Pro for $199 ($50 off) – Deal

B&H is also offering a similar deal on the AirPods Pro in which it has discounted the earbuds by $50.

➤ B&H

The retailer also has a $50 discount on the AirPods Pro with AppleCare+ bundle. While the package usually costs $279.95, it is available for $229.95 for Black Friday.

➤ Buy Now

Best Buy also has a $50 discount on the AirPods Pro.

➤ Best Buy

We will continue updating this post with better deals on AirPods or AirPods Pro if and when we come across them.

Found a better deal on the AirPods or AirPods Pro for Black Friday? Drop a comment and do share them with our readers!

