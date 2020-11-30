Best Apple Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, AirPods, More

Cyber Monday 2020 is here and so are some amazing deals on various Apple products. B&H and Amazon both have heavily discounted various Apple products including AirPods, iPads, new M1 Macs, and more. Irrespective of which Apple product you want to buy this Cyber Monday, you are going to find a deal on it here.

The deals on the 2020 iPad Pro lineup and the M1 Macs are notable since these products are in heavy demand or were launched recently. The AirPods and AirPods Pro have also been heavily discounted and are available for their lowest-ever price.

iPhone 12 Cyber Monday Deals

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best Buy is offering the same deal on the iPhone 12 lineup as it did during Black Friday. They are mostly carrier deals and require you to have a qualified activation or get a new line and trade-in your existing iPhone for the maximum discount.

You can get $900 off on the iPhone 12 series with qualified activation and trade-in on AT&T’s network. On Verizon and Sprint’s network, you will save up to $440 with qualified activation and trade-in of your existing iPhone. All these discounts will be via monthly bill credits.

If you are not looking to trade-in your existing iPhone, you can get an instant $200 discount on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with qualified new activation.

Similar to Best Buy, Walmart claims to offer savings of up to $900 on the purchase of a new iPhone 12, though this requires a qualified activation on AT&T along with a trade-in of your existing smartphone. If you are not looking to trade-in, you can get the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max with up to $200 in savings provided you buy the device in monthly installments and not outright. This offer is applicable for both AT&T and Verizon networks.

Target is offering a slightly better deal on the iPhone 12 series compared to other retailers. It is offering up to $250 in monthly bill credits which is $50 more than what other retailers are offering. You must buy your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by porting in your existing line to AT&T and buying the device on an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal which could be a bummer for many during this pandemic time.

T-Mobile is offering up to $950 off in monthly bill credits for customers who switch to its network and buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the iPhone 12, the savings will be equal to the price of the phone itself while for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will be up to $950. The savings will be adjusted in 30 monthly bill credits.

This basically means that if you buy the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12, you will get the price of the device as monthly bill credits over 30 months. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the total discount will be $950.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone 11

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in on Verizon’s network.

You can get an iPhone 11 for free from T-Mobile if you activate 2 lines. The discount will be credited to your account in 24 monthly bill credits.

Get the iPhone 11 Pro on Straight Talk’s prepaid network for $899, down from $999.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone SE

iPhone SE

T-Mobile is offering 50% off on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly bill credits if you add a new line to your plan.

iPad Pro Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

iPad Pro

Irrespective of whether you want the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find a deal on them. Some models are sold out though and you will only get them by mid-January as of now.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $829 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $879 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,599 – B&H ($50 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($500 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray with Magic Keyboard for $1,249 – B&H ($370 off)

iPad Air Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Amazon and B&H also have some discounts on the 2020 iPad Air. While modest, they do make an incredible value for money tablet even more tempting.

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $569 – Amazon | B&H ($29 off)

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $699 – Amazon | B&H ($50 off)

iPad Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

As of now, the 8th gen. iPad has not been discounted on Amazon for Cyber Monday. B&H is also offering a pretty modest discount on it.

10.2-inch iPad, 8th gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $319 – B&H ($10 off)

Best Cyber Monday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $20o on Amazon for Cyber Monday. Other retailers are also offering similar discounts on the machine.

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $799 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

| B&H 13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – B&H ($550 off)

M1 MacBook Air

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM , 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

, 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off) 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – Deal ($110 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,269 – Deal ($130 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($50 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted for Black Friday by Amazon, B&H, and other retailers.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Amazon | B&H ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Amazon | B&H ($350 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – B&H ($300 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

The Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with two USB-C ports along with the four-port model sees some pretty good discounts for Black Friday.

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,749 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Pro.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,549 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

Some older 2018 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H for Cyber Monday.

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – B&H ($500 off)

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iMac, Mac mini

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,699 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300 GPU for $2,099 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – B&H ($100 off)

Mac mini

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $899 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – B&H ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – B&H ($200 off)

M1 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $639 – Deal ($60 off)

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $829 – Deal ($70 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,249 – Deal ($50 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD for $1,599 – Deal ($100 off)

AirPods Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

For Cyber Monday, Amazon has dropped the AirPods to its lowest ever price of $109.99. That’s a discount of $49 of its retail price of $159. This is a deal that you should definitely not miss.

If you are looking to buy the AirPods with the wireless charging case, Amazon has discounted it by $59.02 to its lowest ever price of $139.98. The AirPods Pro with wireless charging case usually retails for $199. This is a deal that you are unlikely to get again so make sure to pull the trigger on it as soon as possible.

AirPods Pro Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

While not their lowest, AirPods Pro is also heavily discounted for Cyber Monday. They are currently out of stock on Amazon but B&H has them at a pretty good discount as well.

The AirPods Pro usually retails for $249, though for Cyber Monday, B&H is offering a $50 discount on them meaning you can get it for $199.99.

Apple Watch Series 6 Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon has discounts of as much as $49 on various 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 variants. Selected 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS variants are available for as low as $349 and the 44mm variant for just $379.99 thanks to the discount.

Selected cellular Apple Watch Series 6 variants are also discounted by $50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can snag an Apple Watch Series 6 with Cellular connectivity for as low as

B&H has a more modest $20 discount on various Apple Watch Series 6 variants, though selected cellular variants have been discounted by as much as $50.

Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday Deals

The Apple Watch SE is discounted by $49 on Amazon making it even more affordable. Selected 40mm variants of the watch have been discounted by $49 which brings their price down to $229.99, while the bigger 44mm variant can be purchased for $289 after a $20 discount.

B&H also has discounts on the Apple Watch SE but it’s $10-$20 on most models.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cyber Monday Deals

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 instead of the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3. Amazon has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with a $20 discount meaning it can be purchased for as low as $179. The 42mm variant is available with a $20 discount and can be purchased for as low as $214.

B&H is also offering similar discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, though they are slightly lower than Amazon.

