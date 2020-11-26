Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Nov 26, 2020 in Black Friday, Deals
Black Friday is a great time to buy a new Apple Watch as plenty of retailers are offering heavy discounts on the wearable. This includes the latest Apple Watch Series 6 as well as the Apple Watch Series 3 that has dropped to its lowest ever price we have tracked so far. Check out the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals below.

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon has discounts of as much as $49 on various 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 variants. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for as low as $350 and the 44mm variant for just $380 thanks to the discount.

Selected cellular Apple Watch Series 6 variants are also discounted by as much as $120 on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with Gold Stainless Steel case and Cyprus Green Sport band for just $579, down from its usual price of $699.

B&H has a more modest $15-20 discount on various Apple Watch Series 6 variants.

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is discounted by a modest $20 on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS for as low as $259, while the 44mm variant can be purchased for $289.

B&H also has discounts on the Apple Watch SE but it’s $10 on most models.

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 3

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 instead of the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3. Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 3 below.

Amazon has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with a $20 discount meaning it can be purchased for as low as $179. The 42mm variant is available with a $20 discount and can be purchased for as low as $214.

Walmart has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 for $119 after a $60 discount. However, the wearable will likely go out of stock in no time due to the rush.

