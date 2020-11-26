Black Friday is a good time not just to buy Apple products but to also buy new software for your Mac. Plenty of reputed publishers are offering hefty discounts on their Mac apps for Black Friday which makes it the best time to pick up some handy new software for your Mac.

Some of the apps listed below are extremely popular and rarely go on sale. So, don’t end up not buying them thinking they will again go on sale at a later date.

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on Mac Apps

Parallels Desktop 16: During the Black Friday sale, a new Parallels Desktop 16 home license now costs $63.99, down from the usual $79.99. Current owners can upgrade to the latest version for $39.99 (typically $49.99). The company also takes 20% off Pro and Business editions of the virtualization software.

Humble Bundle: Luminar, Aurora HDR, Photolemur 3, and more at Pay What You Want price.

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021: $99.99 > $59.99

iMazing: iMazing allows users to backup their iPhone or iPad privately and automatically to their Mac or PC, transfer files, music, photos and videos, print messages, and much more. If you don’t own an iMazing license yet, there’s no better time than now to get one.

Get a 50% discount on an iMazing license this Black Friday.

Synium Mac Apps: $59.99 > $29.99 Synium offers a family of finance apps for the Mac platform.

Affinity Designer: $49.99 > $34.99: An alternative to Illustrator, at a much cheaper price.

Affinity Photo: $49.99 > $34.99: An alternative to Photoshop, at a much cheaper price.

DXO Photolab: 50% discount. One of the best Photoshop alternatives out there.

Affinity Publisher: $49.99 > $34.99: It gives you the power to combine your images, graphics, and text to make beautiful layouts ready for publication.

Final Draft 11: $249.99 > $149.99: With Final Draft 11, you can brainstorm, visualize, report, tag, collaborate, and customize your writing environment like never before.

CleanShot X: 30% discount on all plans. The ultimate annotation tool for Mac.

Adobe Creative Cloud: $52.99 > $39.99: Get all creative cloud apps and 10TB storage space for $39.99 per month.

TextExpander: 30% off. TextExpander lets you instantly insert snippets of text from a repository of emails, boilerplate and other content, as you type.

Which Mac apps are you looking to buy? Sound off in the comments section below.

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals roundup below.

➤ Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

➤ Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Deals

➤ Best iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

➤ Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and More

➤ The Best VPN Deals for Black Friday 2020