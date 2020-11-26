Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and More

Black Friday sales on Apple’s MacBook lineup is here, with some Macs being discounted to their lowest-ever price. If you have been looking to buy a Mac for a long time, this is the time to pull the trigger. Check out the best deals on MacBooks, iMac, Mac mini, and other Macs for Black Friday here.

Depending on which Mac you want, Amazon and other retailers have a deal on all of them.

Best Black Friday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $159 on Amazon for Black Friday. Other retailers are also offering similar discounts on the machine.

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – Amazon ($159 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 – B&H ($150 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – B&H ($550 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted for Black Friday by Amazon, B&H, and other retailers.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Amazon | B&H ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Amazon | B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – B&H ($300 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

The Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with two USB-C ports along with the four-port model sees some pretty good discounts for Black Friday.

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,799 – Amazon | B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Air.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,249 – B&H ($50 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,449 – B&H ($50 off)

Some older 2018 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H.

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – B&H ($500 off)

Best Black Friday Deals on iMac, Mac mini

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,649 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – B&H ($100 off)

Mac mini

Sadly, there are no discounts on the M1 Mac mini for Black Friday.

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $899 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – B&H ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – B&H ($200 off)

Found a better deal on Macs that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share it with our readers!

Make sure to also check out our other Black Friday deals roundup below.

