Apart from iPhone, Apple Watch, iPads, and Macs, retailers are also heavily discounting various iPhone and iPad accessories for Black Friday. If you already own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you might want to consider picking up a few accessories for them this Black Friday especially since they are all heavily discounted.

Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on iPhone and iPad Accessories

Let’s start with some of the best cases to protect your iPhone.

iPhone Cases

OTOFLY [Silky and Soft Touch Series] Premium Soft Silicone Rubber Full-Body Protective Bumper Case for iPhone XR for $11- Deal ($3 off)

Justcool Designed for iPhone XR Case, Clear Full Body Heavy Duty Protection with Built-in Screen Protector for $14.44 – Deal ($2.50 off)

Mkeke Clear Case for iPhone 11 for $6.79 – Deal ($5 off)

KUMEEK for iPhone 11 Case for $13.59 – Deal ($2.40 off)

Vapesoon Designed for iPhone 11 Waterproof Case for $12.91 – Deal ($6.08 off)

DTTO Compatible with iPhone 11 Pro Case for $12.73 – Deal ($5.26 off)

Wireless Charger

There are many wireless chargers out there. But if you have other Apple accessories such as Apple Watch, AirPods, then the list below is worth checking out.

Beacoo Upgraded 3 in 1 Charging Stand for Apple Watch, AirPods, and compatible iPhone for $22.42 – Deal ($3.97 off)

Deszon Wireless Charger Stand for Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone for $23.70 – Deal ($6.29 off)

Yestan Wireless Charging Station for $33.14 – Deal ($5.85 off)

WAITEE Wireless Charger for $25.49 – Deal ($4.50 off)

Belkin iPhone Charging Dock + Apple Watch Charging Stand for $49.99 – Deal ( $50 off )

) Anker Wireless Charger, PowerWave Pad Qi-Certified 10W for $9.34 – Deal ($1.65 off)

OLEBR 3 in 1 Charging Stand with iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch for $22.17 – Deal ( $27.82 off )

) Choetech 2 in 1 Magsafe Wireless Charger Stand for $33.97 – Deal ($16.02 off)

Power Adapter

Starting with the iPhone 12 series, Apple is removing the power adapter from the retail package. Now is good to buy one as Anker, Aukey, RAVPower, and others are offering huge discounts on chargers.

Aukey USB Type-C Charger 30W for $17.84 – Deal ($3.15 off)

Anker 18W Quick Charger for $2.39 – Deal ($3.60 off)

USB Charger RAVPower 60W 12A 6-Port Desktop USB Charging Station with iSmart Multiple Port for $22.09 – Deal ($3.90 off)

Wall Charger, Amoner Upgraded 2Pack 15W 3-Port USB Plug Cube Portable Wall Charger Plug for iPhone for $10.19 – Deal ($1.80 off)

PowerArc ArcStation Pro Wall Charger for $21 – Deal ($8.99 off)

Anker 100W 4-Port Type-C Charging Station with Power Delivery, PowerPort Atom PD 4 for $79.99 – Deal ($20 off)

If you have a higher budget to spend on a charger then look no further and get this one from RAVPower. It’s a GaN (Gallium Nitrate technology) charger that offers high voltage in a compact package. RAVPower offers a GaN Type C charger with up to 90W capacity. It offers two Type C ports and comfortably charges the MacBook and iPhone.

RAVPower 90W Charger for $41.80 – Deal ($13.19 off)

iPhone Desk Stand

Nulaxy A4 Cell Phone Stand for $8.48 – Deal ($2.51 off)

LISEN Phone Stand for Desk for $11.89 – Deal ($4.10 off)

OMOTON C1 Cell Stand for $9.34 – Deal ($1.65 off)

Desk Cell Phone Stand Holder Aluminum Phone Dock Cradle for $6.79 – Deal ($1.20 off)

iPhone Car Phone Mount

CHGeek Wireless Car Charger for $25.40 – Deal ($4.49 off)

Mpow Car Phone Mount for $11.90 – Deal ($2.80 off)

MANKIW Wireless Car Charge Mount for $31.99 – Deal ($7 off)

AUKEY Car Phone Mount 360 Degree Rotation Dashboard Windshield for $13.59 – Deal ($2.40)

Andobil Car Phone Mount Easy Clamp for $18.69 – Deal ( $11.30 off )

) WizGear Magnetic Phone Car Mount for $11.89 – Deal ($6.10 off)

ZeeHoo Wireless Car Charger,10W Qi Fast Charging Auto-Clamping Car Mount for $30.05 – Deal ($29.95 off)

Phone Sanitizer

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer for $67.95 – Deal ($3 off)

This unit houses two scientifically proven germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your entire phone, killing 99.99% of all bacteria and germs. In addition, the unit offers one USB port and one USB-C port for charging.

UV Light Sanitizer BoxUV Light Sanitizer Box for $67.99 – Deal ($12 off)

Power Bank

Anker PowerCore Power Bank 20,000 mAh battery for $39.09 – Deal ($0.90 off)

Anker PowerCore Power Bank 10,000 mAh battery for $19.99 – Deal ($8 off)

Choetech Portable Charger 26800mAh 100W PD 3.0 USB-C Power Bank for $79.99 – Deal ($10 off)

PocketBoost 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $34.99 – Deal ($15 off)

iPad Pro Keyboard

Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard with Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch & 11-inch for $139.99 – Deal ( $60 off )

) Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboard without Trackpad for iPad Pro 12.9-inch & 11-inch for $99.99 – Deal ($50 off)

MacBook Sleeve

Incase – Classic Sleeve for 13″ Laptop for $19.99 – Deal ($20 off)

Incase – Sleeve for 13.3″ Apple MacBook Pro Olive for $24.99 – Deal ( $25 off )

) Incase – Hardshell Top and Rear Cover for 13.3″ Apple MacBook Air with Retina Display for $24.99 – Deal ($25 off)

USB-C Universal Hub for MacBook

HyperDrive DUO 7-Port USB-C Hub for $69.99 – Deal ($30 off)

HyperDrive 7-Port Universal USB-C Hub – USB-C Docking Station for Laptops – Space Gray for $55.99 – Deal ($24 off)

Viper 10-Port USB-C Hub Dock for Apple MacBook Pro & MacBook Air for $83.99 – Deal ( $36 off )

) HyperDrive 9-Port Universal USB-C Hub for $69.99 – Deal ($30 off)

MacBook Stand

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook for $65.28 – Deal ($14.71 off)

Twelve South Curve for MacBooks and Laptops for $41.99 – Deal ($18 off)

Choetech, another popular iPhone accessory maker is having a Black Friday sale on its website. The product portfolio includes a charger, power bank, wireless charger, and more. Spigen is also offering a 30% discount across all its product range on the website. Just use the BFRIDAY30 during the checkout.

What iPhone, iPad, and MacBook accessories are you planning to pick up this Black Friday? Drop a comment and let us know!

