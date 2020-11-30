Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 3

Missed out on buying the Apple Watch during Black Friday? Worry not as Cyber Monday is still there. Amazon, B&H, and other retailers have heavily discounted the Apple Watch for Cyber Monday. Check out the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple Watch below.

With heavy discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, you can now get an Apple Watch for as low as $149. Even the recently launched Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE have been discounted by over $50.

Apple Watch Series 6 Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon has discounts of as much as $49 on various 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 variants. Selected 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS variants are available for as low as $349 and the 44mm variant for just $379.99 thanks to the discount.

Selected cellular Apple Watch Series 6 variants are also discounted by $50 on Amazon for Cyber Monday. This means you can snag an Apple Watch Series 6 with Cellular connectivity for as low as

B&H has a more modest $20 discount on various Apple Watch Series 6 variants, though selected cellular variants have been discounted by as much as $50.

Apple Watch SE Cyber Monday Deals

The Apple Watch SE is discounted by $49 on Amazon making it even more affordable. Selected 40mm variants of the watch have been discounted by $49 which brings their price down to $229.99, while the bigger 44mm variant can be purchased for $289 after a $20 discount.

B&H also has discounts on the Apple Watch SE but it’s $10-$20 on most models.

Apple Watch Series 3 Cyber Monday Deals

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 instead of the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3. Amazon has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with a $20 discount meaning it can be purchased for as low as $179. The 42mm variant is available with a $20 discount and can be purchased for as low as $214.

B&H is also offering similar discounts on the Apple Watch Series 3, though they are slightly lower than Amazon.

