Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on iPad and iPad Pro

Retailers are offering some excellent deals for Cyber Monday so if you missed out on buying an iPad during Black Friday, you still have Cyber Monday. You will find plenty of deals on iPad and iPad Pro for this Cyber Monday. Check them out below.

Amazon’s deals on the 2020 iPad Pro lineup is not as good as what it offered during Black Friday but B&H has some pretty good deals on them.

iPad Pro Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

iPad Pro

Irrespective of whether you want the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find a deal on them. Some models are sold out though and you will only get them by mid-January as of now.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $829 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $879 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,599 – B&H ($50 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($500 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray with Magic Keyboard for $1,249 – B&H ($370 off)

iPad Air Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Amazon and B&H also have some discounts on the 2020 iPad Air. While modest, they do make an incredible value for money tablet even more tempting.

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $569 – Amazon | B&H ($29 off)

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $699 – Amazon | B&H ($50 off)

iPad Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

As of now, the 8th gen. iPad has not been discounted on Amazon for Cyber Monday. B&H is also offering a pretty modest discount on it.

10.2-inch iPad, 8th gen (Wi-Fi, 32GB) for $319 – B&H ($10 off)

B&H does have discounts on the 2019 7th gen. iPad, but I’d say it’s better to buy the 2020 8th gen. iPad.

If you find any other deal on the iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro for Cyber Monday, do drop a comment and let our readers know about it!

