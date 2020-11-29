Best Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and More

Missed out on some great Black Friday deals on MacBooks? Worry not as Cyber Monday is still there. Given the pandemic, it is actually better that one stays home and orders whatever product they want to. All major retailers are offering some great discounts on MacBooks, Mac mini, and iMacs for Cyber Monday which you can find below.

Most of the deals below are similar to what these retailers were offering for Black Friday as well. In fact, some deals are even better than Black Friday ones. Depending on which Mac you want to buy, there’s a great deal waiting for you to pull the trigger on.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $159 on Amazon for Black Friday. Other retailers are also offering similar discounts on the machine.

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $799 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

| B&H 13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – B&H ($550 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted for Black Friday by Amazon, B&H, and other retailers.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Amazon | B&H ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Amazon | B&H ($350 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – B&H ($300 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

The Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with two USB-C ports along with the four-port model sees some pretty good discounts for Black Friday.

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,749 – B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Pro.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – B&H ($100 off)

Some older 2018 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H for Cyber Monday.

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – B&H ($500 off)

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iMac, Mac mini

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,699 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5300 GPU for $2,099 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – B&H ($100 off)

Mac mini

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $899 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – B&H ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – B&H ($200 off)

B&H has also discounted the M1 Mac mini for Cyber Monday, though it is slightly lower than what it was offering during Black Friday.

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $669 – Deal ($30 off)

Found a better Cyber Monday deal on Macs that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and share it with our readers!

