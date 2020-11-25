Best iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

Black Friday is a good time to buy an iPad or iPad Pro as most retailers tend to discount them during this time of the year. Up until last year, it was pretty easy to find deals on iPad and iPad Pro but the pandemic means they are in high demand and due to the tight supply, the deals on iPads are not as good as in previous years. Nonetheless, check out the best Black Friday deals on iPad and iPad Pro below.

Remember that if you purchase from B&H using the Payboo card, you will get the amount that you pay as sales tax credited to your account automatically.

iPad Pro

Irrespective of whether you want the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find a deal on them. Some models are sold out though and you will only get them by mid-January as of now.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $729 – Amazon | B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $995 – Amazon | B&H ($54 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Amazon ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,499 – B&H ($150 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($500 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray with Magic Keyboard for $1,249 – B&H ($370 off)

iPad Air

The new iPad Air is also in high demand thanks to its excellent value and performance proposition. Sadly, the base model of the tablet has not been discounted yet for Black Friday across any retailer yet.

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $699 – Deal ($50 off)

iPad

The 8th gen. iPad is also in high demand which explains why there are not many deals available for it this Black Friday so far.

10.2-inch iPad, 8th gen (Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $429 – B&H ($30 off)

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals on other Apple products below.

