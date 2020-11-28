Best iPhone Cyber Monday 2020 Deals

Black Friday might be over but the deals are not. Most retailers and carriers continue to offer some amazing discounts on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other older iPhones for Cyber Monday. You can check out the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals below.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the same deal on the iPhone 12 lineup as it did during Black Friday. They are mostly carrier deals and require you to have a qualified activation or get a new line and trade-in your existing iPhone for the maximum discount.

You can get $900 off on the iPhone 12 series with qualified activation and trade-in on AT&T’s network. On Verizon and Sprint’s network, you will save up to $440 with qualified activation and trade-in of your existing iPhone. All these discounts will be via monthly bill credits.

If you are not looking to trade-in your existing iPhone, you can get an instant $200 discount on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with qualified new activation.

Walmart

Similar to Best Buy, Walmart claims to offer savings of up to $900 on the purchase of a new iPhone 12, though this requires a qualified activation on AT&T along with a trade-in of your existing smartphone. If you are not looking to trade-in, you can get the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max with up to $200 in savings provided you buy the device in monthly installments and not outright. This offer is applicable for both AT&T and Verizon networks.

Target

Target is offering a slightly better deal on the iPhone 12 series compared to other retailers. It is offering up to $250 in monthly bill credits which is $50 more than what other retailers are offering. You must buy your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by porting in your existing line to AT&T and buying the device on an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal which could be a bummer for many during this pandemic time.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $950 off in monthly bill credits for customers who switch to its network and buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the iPhone 12, the savings will be equal to the price of the phone itself while for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will be up to $950. The savings will be adjusted in 30 monthly bill credits.

This basically means that if you buy the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12, you will get the price of the device as monthly bill credits over 30 months. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the total discount will be $950.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone 11

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in on Verizon’s network.

T-Mobile

You can get an iPhone 11 for free from T-Mobile if you activate 2 lines. The discount will be credited to your account in 24 monthly bill credits.

Walmart

Get the iPhone 11 Pro on Straight Talk’s prepaid network for $899, down from $999.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on iPhone SE

iPhone SE

T-Mobile is offering 50% off on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly bill credits if you add a new line to your plan.

If you somehow missed out on buying an iPhone during Black Friday, make sure to pull the trigger during Cyber Monday as you are unlikely to find such good deals on them again.

