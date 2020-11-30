Best M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini Cyber Monday Deals

Looking to buy an M1-based Mac this Cyber Monday? B&H is offering some pretty sweet discounts on them, even better than what it offered during Black Friday. If you plan to buy an M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, or the Mac mini, this is the best time to pull the trigger on them.

Selected M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro variants have been discounted by as much as $150, with the Mac mini seeing discounts of up to $100.

Cyber Monday Deals on M1 MacBook Air

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM , 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

, 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off) 13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – Deal ($110 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,269 – Deal ($130 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($50 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

Cyber Monday Deals on M1 MacBook Pro

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,549 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,749 – Deal ($150 off)

Cyber Monday Deals on M1 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $639 – Deal ($60 off)

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $829 – Deal ($70 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,049 – Deal ($50 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,249 – Deal ($50 off)

M1 Mac mini with 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD for $1,599 – Deal ($100 off)

You can also check out other Cyber Monday deals on various Apple products from other retailers below.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.