Black Friday is still over a week away but most retailers have already started offering some amazing deals on various Apple products including AirPods, iPads, Macs, and more. If you want to beat the Black Friday rush and just want to get your hands on that new Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, or AirPods you have been eyeing for a long time as soon as possible, check out the best pre-Black Friday deals on various Apple products here.

Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 6

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been out for just over two months and it is already available with some pretty amazing discounts on Amazon. Selected 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 variants with GPS have been discounted by $50 which means you can pick one up for as low as $349.99.

Selected 44m Apple Watch Series 6 variants are also discounted by $9 so you can grab one for just $379.99 instead of its retail price of $429.

Apple Watch SE

Selected Apple Watch SE variants are also discounted by $49 on Amazon making them even more affordable. Thanks to the discount, you can get a 44mm Apple Watch SE for as low as $259.99. The 40mm variants see a slightly lower $20 discount.

Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

AirPods

The regular AirPods are available with a pretty good discount on Amazon before Black Friday as well. The variant with the wired charging case is available for $128.98, discounted by $30.02 discount from its retail price of $159.

As for the variant with the wireless charging case, they see a higher discount of $39. This means you can get the $199 earbuds for just $159.98 after the discount.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro is already discounted by a sweet $50 ahead of Black Friday on Amazon. This means you will have to pay just $199 instead of $249 for the wireless buds. The earbuds are expected to be discounted even further by around $10-$20 for Black Friday but this is a pretty great deal that’s worth pulling the trigger on as well.

Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

With Apple phasing out its Intel-based MacBook Air, the lineup sees some pretty hefty discount on Amazon. The MacBook Air with the Core i3 processor and 256GB SSD is available with a $149 discount on Amazon. This means instead of $999, you will only end up paying $849 for it.

The 512GB storage variant sees an even bigger discount. The model retails for $1,299 but thanks to a $249 discount, it can be purchased for $1,050.

13-inch MacBook Pro

The two-port 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel CPUs is also heavily discounted on Amazon. Apple has replaced this model with its M1-powered models which is why they are heavily discounted.

The 1.4GHz 8th gen. Core i5 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD is available for just $1,299 after a $200 discount from its retail price of $1,499.

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is among Apple’s most popular Macs for creators. Amazon has some pretty good discounts on it, though we have seen even higher discounts on it before.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with the 6-core Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is available for $2,149 after a $250 discount. The 1TB variant with the 8-core Core i9 processor, 5500M GPU, and 16GB RAM is available with a higher $300 discount that drops its price to $2,499 from $2,799.

Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on iMac

The base variant of the 2020 27-inch iMac with 256GB storage has been discounted by $150 on Amazon. This means you can get it for $1,649 instead of $1799.

Best Pre-Black Friday Deals on iPad Pro & iPad Air

The 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro is discounted by $49 on Amazon. The base 128GB variant of the tablet usually retails for $799 but after the $49 discount, it can be purchased for just $749. The 512GB storage option is available with a $70 discount while the 1TB variant sees a $100 discount.

Selected 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants are also available with a discount of anywhere between $70 to $100.

As for the iPad Air, the 256GB variant that retails for $749 is available for $699 after a $50 discount. Sadly, there’s no discount on the base 64GB variant which is still available for $599.

