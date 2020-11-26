If you are looking to subscribe to a VPN service, Black Friday is a great time to do so as most VPN providers are offering some hefty discounts on their yearly subscription. Check out the best VPN deals for Black Friday 2020 below.

There are a number of VPN providers out there that are offering great discounts for Black Friday. Depending on your budget and requirement, you will find a VPN fit for your use below.

VPN Deals on Black Friday 2020

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is among the top VPN services for iPhones and iPads. It has over 3,000+ servers in 164 locations across 94 countries. It supports up to 5 devices at once, does not log your browsing history, and has a kill switch as well. The biggest advantage of ExpressVPN is that it is based out of the British Virgin Islands which puts it out of any intelligence-sharing agreements.

A yearly subscription of ExpressVPN usually costs $155, but it is currently down to $99.95 for Black Friday. You get 3 additional months free as well so you are paying just $99.95 for 15 months.

➤ Deal

TunnelBear

Easily one of the most popular VPN services out there. While TunnelBear has a free tier, it only offers a measly 500MB of free data every month. The paid version, in comparison, provides one with access to unlimited data. A yearly subscription of TunnelBear usually costs $119.98 but it is currently discounted to $59.88. The two-year license sees an even bigger discount of 58% and you can get it for just $99.99.

➤ Deal

Private Internet Access VPN

Don’t be fooled by its relatively generic name as Private Internet Access VPN is ranked as among the best VPN services out there. It has been highly rated by many publications for its security and features. A yearly subscription to Private Internet Access VPN usually costs $83.40 but it is currently down to $39.95 translating into a 52 percent discount. Even better, the two-year subscription plan has a 58 percent discount to $69.95, down from its original price of $166.80.

➤ Deal

NordVPN

NordVPN is another extremely popular and highly rated VPN service out there. The 1-year plan has a subscription fee of $143.40 but it is currently discounted by 58 percent to $59. The 2-year plan has a 68 percent discount which means instead of $286.80, you will only have to pay $89 for it. Nord is further sweetening the deal by throwing 3 months of additional service period fee meaning you will get the VPN subscription for 27 months by paying just $89.

➤ Deal

IPVanish

With over 1200 services in 75 countries, the biggest benefit of IPVanish is that it supports up to 10 devices. Most other VPNs only support up to 5 devices. One issue with IPVanish is that the company is based in the US which means the law enforcement agencies can demand your personal information. Nonetheless, if you need a VPN service that you will use sparingly, IPVanish does the job. You can get a yearly subscription to IPVanish for only $62.39 this Black Friday after a massive 57% discount. This also includes 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage space for saving all your files.

➤ Deal

Black Friday deals on other popular VPN services:

VyprVPN ($60/3 years) – Deal

VPN Unlimited ($99.99/Lifetime, 75 percent off) – Deal

CyberGhost VPN ($99/3 years, 79 percent off) – Deal

HideMyAss ($154.44.76/3 years, 64 percent off) – Deal

What’s your preferred VPN service? What do you look for when buying a VPN service? Drop a comment and let us know!

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals roundup below.

➤ Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

➤ Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Deals

➤ Best iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

➤ Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, and More