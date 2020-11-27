B&H Black Friday 2020 Deals: $150 Off on iPad Pro, $500+ Off on MacBook Pro and Air

B&H tends to offer some amazing discounts on MacBooks and iPad and this Black Friday is no different. The retailer is offering discounts of up to $550 on various Macs along with some decent discounts on AirPods and other Apple products as well.

Another advantage of buying from B&H is that you can save on sales tax if you have its Payboo card as whatever amount you pay for sales tax will be credited to your account. So even if you get a deal similar to B&H on Amazon, the former will still be better due to this. Check out the best B&H Black Friday deals on MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, and more below.

B&H Black Friday Deals on AirPods

B&H is offering discounts of up to $50 on the AirPods and AirPods Pro for Black Friday.

AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129.99 – Deal ($30 off)

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $154.99 – Deal ($45 off)

AirPods Pro for $199.99 – Deal ($50 off)

B&H Black Friday Deals on iPads

iPad Pro

Irrespective of whether you want the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find a deal on them. Some models are sold out though and you will only get them by mid-January as of now.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – Deal ($50 off)

– Deal ($50 off) 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $799 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $879 – Deal ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($50 off)

Gray for $999 – Deal ($50 off) 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – Deal ($99 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Deal s

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – Deal ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Deal ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,349 – Deal ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $999 – Deal ($500 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular , 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – Deal ($350 off)

, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – Deal ($350 off) 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray with Magic Keyboard for $1,249 – Deal ($370 off)

B&H Black Friday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $150. The good thing is that even the M1-based MacBook Air has been discounted by $100.

Intel-based early 2020 MacBook Air

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $849 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 – Deal ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Air with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

M1 MacBook Air

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($100 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($550 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted fon B&H for Black Friday. Unlike Amazon, B&H is also offering discounts on various custom configurations of the machine:

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Deal ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,299 – Deal ($400 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – Deal ($400 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,769 – Deal ($230 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – Deal ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Air.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

Some older 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,799 – Deal ($400 off)

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – Deal ($500 off)

Best Black Friday Deals on iMac, Mac mini

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – Deal ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300 for $2,099 – Deal ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – Deal ($100 off)

Mac mini

There are some modest discounts on the M1 Mac mini, with Intel-based models being discounted by a higher margin.

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – Deal ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – Deal ($200 off)

M1 Mac mini:

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $639 – Deal ($60 off)

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $829 – Deal ($70 off)

