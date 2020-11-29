B&H Cyber Monday Sale: Massive Discount on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods, More

Cyber Monday is here and B&H is offering some pretty amazing deals on various Apple products including AirPods, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and more. You can check them all out below.

B&H deals on iPad Pro and various Macs are notably better than what other retailers are offering. If you have been thinking of buying a new iPad, AirPods, or Mac for a long time now, B&H Cyber Monday deals will definitely make you pull the trigger.

B&H Cyber Monday Deals on iPads

iPad Pro

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $749 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $829 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $879 – B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,349 – B&H ($100 off)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – B&H ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,349 – B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,599 – B&H ($50 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – B&H ($350 off)

B&H Cyber Monday Deals on MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $150. The good thing is that even the M1-based MacBook Air has been discounted by $100.

Intel-based early 2020 MacBook Air

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $849 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,099 – Deal ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Air with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 – Deal ($150 off)

M1 MacBook Air

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($100 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($550 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted fon B&H for Black Friday. Unlike Amazon, B&H is also offering discounts on various custom configurations of the machine:

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Deal ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,299 – Deal ($400 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – Deal ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – Deal ($400 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,769 – Deal ($230 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – Deal ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Air.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

Some older 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H.

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,799 – Deal ($400 off)

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – Deal ($500 off)

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,649 – Deal ($150 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – Deal ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5300 for $2,099 – Deal ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – Deal ($100 off)

Mac mini

There are some modest discounts on the M1 Mac mini, with Intel-based models being discounted by a higher margin.

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $999 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – Deal ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – Deal ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – Deal ($200 off)

M1 Mac mini:

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $669 – Deal ($30 off)

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $849 – Deal ($50 off)

B&H Cyber Monday AirPods Pro

B&H is offering a pretty good discount on the AirPods Pro for Cyber Monday. The AirPods Pro usually retails for $249, but for Cyber Monday, B&H is offering a $50 discount on them meaning you can get it for $199.99.

