Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Deals

Looking to get a good deal on a new iPhone? Black Friday is the right time to buy a new iPhone as all major retailers and carriers tend to offer some pretty good deals and discounts on them. Check out the best Black Friday deals on the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and other older iPhones here.

Most retailers have already announced their Black Friday deals or even made them live so you can check them out and decide which iPhone to buy. Depending on your budget, you will find the right iPhone for yourself or to gift one to your loved one this holiday season. Check out the best Black Friday deals on iPhones from various retailers below.

Best Black Friday Deals on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $900 off on the iPhone 12 series with qualified activation and trade-in on AT&T’s network. On Verizon and Sprint’s network, you will save up to $440 with qualified activation and trade-in of your existing iPhone.

If you are not looking to trade-in your existing iPhone, you can get an instant $200 discount on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with qualified new activation.

➤ Buy Now

Walmart

Similar to Best Buy, Walmart claims to offer savings of up to $900 on the purchase of a new iPhone 12, though this requires a qualified activation on AT&T along with a trade-in of your existing smartphone. If you are not looking to trade-in, you can get the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max with up to $200 in savings provided you buy the device in monthly installments and not outright. This offer is applicable for both AT&T and Verizon networks.

➤ Buy Now

Target

Target is offering a slightly better deal on the iPhone 12 series compared to other retailers. It is offering up to $250 in monthly bill credits which is $50 more than what other retailers are offering. You must buy your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by porting in your existing line to AT&T and buying the device on an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal which could be a bummer for many during this pandemic time.

➤ Buy Now

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $950 off in monthly bill credits for customers who switch to its network and buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the iPhone 12, the savings will be equal to the price of the phone itself while for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will be up to $950. The savings will be adjusted in 30 monthly bill credits.

➤ Buy Now

Best Black Friday Deals on iPhone 11

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in on Verizon’s network.

➤ Buy Now

T-Mobile

You can get an iPhone 11 for free from T-Mobile if you activate 2 lines. The discount will be credited to your account in 24 monthly bill credits.

➤ Buy Now

Walmart

Get the iPhone 12 Pro on Straight Talk’s prepaid network for $899, down from $999.

➤ Buy Now

Best Black Friday Deals on iPhone SE

iPhone SE

T-Mobile is offering 50% off on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly bill credits if you add a new line to your plan.

➤ Buy Now

Found a better deal on the iPhone 12 series or any of the older iPhones that are not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know about it!

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals on other Apple products below.

➤ Best AirPods and AirPods Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals