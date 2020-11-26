Black Friday Deal: AirPods Pro Drops to Its Lowest Ever Price of $169

Apple’s AirPods Pro has dropped to their lowest ever price of $169, a staggering $80 off of their retail price of $249 for Black Friday. The deal from Amazon is too good to miss and one that you should immediately pull the trigger on.

That’s a discount of over 32% and you are unlikely to get such a good deal on the AirPods Pro anytime soon again. The deal is also going to be available for only a limited amount of time and until stocks last so you should get the AirPods Pro from Amazon as soon as possible.

The earbuds are usually discounted by $40-50 to $199 but this price is the lowest we have seen for them by a big margin.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The regular AirPods with the wireless charging case also see a sweet $49.01 discount that brings their price down to $149.99 from the retail price of $199. That’s again the lowest we have seen for the AirPods, though by paying just $20 more you can get the AirPods Pro which offer ANC, better sound quality, spatial audio, and more.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

You can also check out our roundup of other Black Friday deals below.

➤ Best iPad, iPad Air, and iPad Pro Black Friday 2020 Deals

➤ Black Friday 2020: Best iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11 Deals

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.