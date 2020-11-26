Black Friday 2020: $150 Off on iPad Pro, Up to $80 Off on AirPods Pro, $120 Off on Apple Watch, More

Black Friday is a great time to buy an Apple product as almost all retailers tend to offer heavy discounts on them. iPhones, Apple Watch, iPad, etc. are always in high demand and by offering good discounts on them, retailers hope to make the most of Black Friday. If you are looking to buy an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or just about any other Apple product this Black Friday, check out our deals roundup below.

Black Friday Deals on iPhones

iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $900 off on the iPhone 12 series with qualified activation and trade-in on AT&T’s network. On Verizon and Sprint’s network, you will save up to $440 with qualified activation and trade-in of your existing iPhone.

If you are not looking to trade-in your existing iPhone, you can get an instant $200 discount on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max with qualified new activation.

Walmart

Similar to Best Buy, Walmart claims to offer savings of up to $900 on the purchase of a new iPhone 12, though this requires a qualified activation on AT&T along with a trade-in of your existing smartphone. If you are not looking to trade-in, you can get the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max with up to $200 in savings provided you buy the device in monthly installments and not outright. This offer is applicable for both AT&T and Verizon networks.

Target

Target is offering a slightly better deal on the iPhone 12 series compared to other retailers. It is offering up to $250 in monthly bill credits which is $50 more than what other retailers are offering. You must buy your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by porting in your existing line to AT&T and buying the device on an installment plan. This is an in-store only deal which could be a bummer for many during this pandemic time.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering up to $950 off in monthly bill credits for customers who switch to its network and buy an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max. For the iPhone 12, the savings will be equal to the price of the phone itself while for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, it will be up to $950. The savings will be adjusted in 30 monthly bill credits.

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering up to $350 off on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max with qualified activation and trade-in on Verizon’s network.

T-Mobile

You can get an iPhone 11 for free from T-Mobile if you activate 2 lines. The discount will be credited to your account in 24 monthly bill credits.

Walmart

Get the iPhone 12 Pro on Straight Talk’s prepaid network for $899, down from $999.

iPhone SE

T-Mobile is offering 50% off on the iPhone SE via 24 monthly bill credits if you add a new line to your plan.

Black Friday Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

Amazon has dropped the AirPods Pro to its lowest ever price of $169, that’s a massive $80 discount off its retail price.

The regular AirPods with the wireless charging case also see a sweet $49.01 discount that brings their price down to $149.99 from the retail price of $199. That’s again the lowest we have seen for the AirPods, though by paying just $20 more you can get the AirPods Pro which offers ANC, better sound quality, spatial audio, and more.

Black Friday Deals on iPads

iPad Pro

Irrespective of whether you want the 11-inch iPad Pro or the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you will find a deal on them. Some models are sold out though and you will only get them by mid-January as of now.

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $729 – Amazon | B&H ($70 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $999 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,199 – Amazon ($100 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($50 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $995 – Amazon | B&H ($54 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149.99 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,299 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro has better discounts than the 11-inch iPad Pro, though the discounts top out at $150.

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 128GB), Space Gray for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB), Space Gray for $999 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 512GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 1TB), Space Gray for $1,399 – Amazon ($150 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $1,149 – Amazon ($99 off)

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Silver for $1,499 – B&H ($150 off)

If you don’t mind buying the 2018 iPad Pro, B&H is offering some pretty hefty discounts on them.

2018 11-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB), Space Gray for $999 – B&H ($500 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB), Space Gray for $799 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray for $949 – B&H ($350 off)

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB), Space Gray with Magic Keyboard for $1,249 – B&H ($370 off)

iPad Air

The new iPad Air is also in high demand thanks to its excellent value and performance proposition. Sadly, the base model of the tablet has not been discounted yet for Black Friday across any retailer yet.

10.9-inch iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB) for $699 – Deal ($50 off)

iPad

The 8th gen. iPad is also in high demand which explains why there are not many deals available for it this Black Friday so far.

10.2-inch iPad, 8th gen (Wi-Fi, 128GB) for $429 – B&H ($30 off)

Black Friday Deals on Macs

MacBook Air

The Intel-based MacBook Air has been discounted by as much as $159 on Amazon for Black Friday. Other retailers are also offering similar discounts on the machine.

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 – Amazon | B&H ($100 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,139 – Amazon ($159 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,499 – B&H ($150 off)

B&H also has the 2019 MacBook Air model on sale for a massive $550 discount.

13-inch 2019 MacBook Air, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – B&H ($550 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro has also been heavily discounted for Black Friday by Amazon, B&H, and other retailers.

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $2,149 – Amazon | B&H ($250 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,499 – Amazon | B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $2,999 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $3,599 – B&H ($300 off)

16-inch MacBook Pro with 2.4GHz Core i9 CPU, 64GB RAM, 4TB SSD, Radeon Pro 5500M GPU with 8GB RAM for $4,499 – B&H ($300 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro

The Intel-based 13-inch MacBook Pro with two USB-C ports along with the four-port model sees some pretty good discounts for Black Friday.

13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel CPU, 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,299 – Amazon ($200 off) | B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,649 – B&H ($150 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1,799 – Amazon | B&H ($200 off)

13-inch MacBook Pro with 10th gen. Intel CPU, 4x Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,149 – B&H ($250 off)

B&H also has discounts on the M1-based MacBook Air.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,249 – B&H ($50 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,449 – B&H ($50 off)

Some older 2018 MacBook Pro models are also heavily discounted on B&H.

2018 13-inch MacBook Pro with Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $,1499 – B&H ($500 off)

Best Black Friday Deals on iMac, Mac mini

iMac

There are some pretty good deals on the 2020 27-inch iMac for Black Friday albeit only on limited models.

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,649 – Amazon | B&H ($150 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,899 – B&H ($100 off)

27-inch 5K Retina iMac with 3.8GHz Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 5500XT for $2,199 – B&H ($100 off)

Mac mini

Sadly, there are no discounts on the M1 Mac mini for Black Friday.

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $899 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,199 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,549 – B&H ( $150 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,999 – B&H ($100 off)

2018 Mac mini with 3.2GHz Core i7, 64GB RAM, and 2TB SSD for $2,699 – B&H ($200 off)

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon has discounts of as much as $49 on various 40mm and 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 variants. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS for as low as $350 and the 44mm variant for just $380 thanks to the discount.

Selected cellular Apple Watch Series 6 variants are also discounted by as much as $120 on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with Gold Stainless Steel case and Cyprus Green Sport band for just $579, down from its usual price of $699.

B&H has a more modest $15-20 discount on various Apple Watch Series 6 variants.

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch SE

The Apple Watch SE is discounted by a modest $20 on Amazon for Black Friday. You can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE with GPS for as low as $259, while the 44mm variant can be purchased for $289.

B&H also has discounts on the Apple Watch SE but it’s $10 on most models.

Black Friday Deals on Apple Watch Series 3

If you are on a tight budget, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 instead of the Apple Watch SE or the Apple Watch Series 3. Check out the best Black Friday deals on Apple Watch Series 3 below.

Amazon has the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with a $20 discount meaning it can be purchased for as low as $179. The 42mm variant is available with a $20 discount and can be purchased for as low as $214.

Walmart has the best deal on the Apple Watch Series 3 for $119 after a $60 discount. However, the wearable will likely go out of stock in no time due to the rush.

