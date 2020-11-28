Black Friday Deals on M1 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini

Apple’s recently launched M1 Macs are a major leap over the company’s Intel-based offerings. And if you plan on buying one, now is the time to do so as many retailers are offering discounts on them for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Check out the best deals on M1 MacBook Pro, M1 MacBook Air, and Mac mini below.

The deals on M1 Macs are not as tempting as what you will find on Intel-based Macs, but given the performance and battery life improvements they bring to the table, I’d say it’s better to buy an M1 Mac even if you end up paying slightly more for them.

Black Friday on M1 MacBook Air

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $899 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Air, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,149 – Deal ($100 off)

Black Friday Deals on M1 Mac mini

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $639 – Deal ($60 off)

M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $829 – Deal ($70 off)

Black Friday Deals on M1 MacBook Pro

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $1,199 – Deal ($100 off)

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $1,399 – Deal ($100 off)

Given that Apple has just launched the M1 Macs, the above discounts are pretty good. You can use the money that you save towards buying a new accessory or perhaps an external hard disk for your new Mac.

You can also check out our other Black Friday deals roundup below.

