Checkra1n Update Adds iOS 14 – iOS 14.2 Jailbreak Support

The checkra1n team has released a major update for their jailbreaking tool adding support for A10(X) based iPhones and iPad along with iOS 14.1 and iOS 14.2. The checkra1n team was quick to update their tool with iOS 14 jailbreak support, but the initial build was buggy and supported a limited number of devices. With the latest update though, the team has added support for more devices.

Support for A10 and A10X devices means the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can now be jailbroken using the tool. The Checkra1n team has added support for these devices by using a new SEPROM exploit. There are a number of other changes and bug-fixes in checkra1n 0.12.0 which you read about in the change-log below:

Highlighted changes Official support for iOS 14.1 and 14.2

Official support for A10/A10X devices on iOS 14.x

Limited support for A11 devices on iOS 14.x (Options > Skip A11 BPR check)

A “Quick Mode” option that makes the GUI/TUI run on a timer and require no button clicks Bug fixes Fixes a widespread issue that could cause crashes or hangs at various stages of booting across all devices and iOS versions

Fixes a kernel patch that made many kexts think the device was in restore mode

Fixes an issue where the tvOS loader would crash on tvOS 13.x

Fixes a GUI/TUI issue that would cause failure with A7 devices

Fixes a GUI/TUI issue where failure to jailbreak could cause memory corruption

Fixes an issue where the T2 overlay was not being sent in the Linux version

Ships a vastly updated PongoOS, including: Working USB on all SoCs A hardware AES driver for all SoCs, providing access to GID keys and more Booting with -p works once again

Other changes Users who used a modified checkra1n build will get a warning popup

There are some issues with the tool as well though. The team notes that it may fail to work on a fresh install of tvOS. On iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the device might hang sometimes in pongoOS. In such scenarios, users are required to reboot the device and try again. You can download the latest version of checkra1n from here.

While a big update, the latest release of checkra1n still does not solve all the issues with the tool. The iOS 14 jailbreak scene is also still in its infancy so unless you really miss using a jailbroken iPhone, my recommendation would be to wait for a few more weeks before jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 14.