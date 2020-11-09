Deal: AirPods Pro Drop to Lowest Ever Price on Amazon

Black Friday is a couple of weeks away but Amazon is already offering some of the best deals on the AirPods and AirPods Pro. The latter is available with a massive $55 discount thereby bringing its price down to the lowest ever that we have tracked.
AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro has a retail price of $249, though they are usually discounted by $20-$30. Right now on Amazon though, they are discounted by $55 which brings their price down to $194, the lowest we have ever tracked. For Black Friday, it is possible that the wireless earbuds will be available for an even higher discount but I am expecting that to be an additional $5-$10 on top of the $55 that Amazon is already offering.
At $194, this is a deal that you should definitely not miss, especially given the sound quality and ANC that the AirPods Pro offers.
AirPods
The regular 2nd gen. AirPods are also heavily discounted on Amazon. The $159 wired charging case variant is currently discounted by $30 to $129. The wireless charging case variant which is usually available for $199 sees a bigger $39.01 discount to $159.99. Basically, if you were looking to buy the AirPods, you can now get the AirPods with the wireless charging case at the same price.
Are you looking to buy the AirPods or AirPods Pro? Or are you looking to buy some other non-Apple earbuds this Black Friday? Drop a comment and let us know!
