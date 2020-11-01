Deal: Apple Watch Series 6, iPad Pro, and Macs Heavily Discounted Ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is still over three weeks away but many retailers have already started offering heavy discounts on various Apple products. If you are looking to buy a new MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, or an iMac, you should check out these deals below.

AirPods Pro

The AirPods Pro are usually discounted by $20-$30 on Amazon, though its price has dropped to as low as $199 as well. This time, Amazon-owned Woot is offering the AirPods Pro for just $194.99, a massive $55 off from its retail price. That’s a very good deal and for Black Friday, you are unlikely to see a much better deal on the AirPods Pro later this month.

Deal [Woot]

Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering a $20 discount on selected Apple Watch Series 6 variants. The 40mm GPS variant of the Apple Watch Series 6 is available for $379, down from its usual price of $399. Best Buy is also offering $20 off on selected Apple Watch Series 6 models. The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 can be had for $409 after a $20 thanks to the deal.

Deal [Amazon], Best Buy

iPad Pro

The 2020 11-inch iPad Pro has been discounted by $50 on Amazon. The 128GB variant is available for $749 after the $50 discount, while the 256GB version is available for $849. Sadly, there’s no discount on the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant of the 2020 iPad Pro.

Deal [Amazon]

2020 iPad Pro

MacBook Pro

The top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB storage and 8-core Core i9 processor usually retails for $2,799. Amazon has discounted it by $300 to $2,499. While not the lowest, this is still among the best deals you will find on the machine.

The base 512GB variant has also been discounted by $200. This variant is available at a lower price than this usually so I’d recommend you to wait before buying the base 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Deal [Amazon]

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch 2020 Keyboard

MacBook Air

The 256GB variant of the 2020 MacBook Air has been discounted by $50 on Amazon. This brings its price down to $949.99 from $999.99.

Deal [Amazon]

iMac

The 2020 iMac has been discounted by as much as $100 on Amazon. The 3.3GHz Core i5 variant of the 2020 iMac can be purchased for $1,899 after a $100 discount from Amazon.

Deal [Amazon]

If you end up taking advantage of any of the deals above, do drop a comment and let us know about it!

