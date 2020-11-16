Deal: Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Discounted to Their Lowest Ever Price

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Nov 16, 2020 in Apple Watch Series 6, Deals

Ahead of Black Friday later this month, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 6 to its lowest price ever. Apple had first launched the Apple Watch Series 6 in September this year. Since then, the wearable has been discounted by $20-$30 on Amazon but the latest deal beats them all with a $50 discount. Apart from Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE has also been discounted by $50 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts from $399 for the 40mm variant, GPS-only variant. Depending on the casing you select, Amazon is offering a $20 to $49 discount on it. The 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport band and the (Product)Red casing is discounted by $50 to $349. Other variants have been discounted by $20 to $379.99. In 44m, only the Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport band has been discounted by $49.01 to $379.99 from $429. Other case options are discounted by $20 to $409.

Deal [Amazon]

The affordable Apple Watch SE is also discounted by $49 making it cheaper than before. The 40mm Apple Watch SE with Silver Aluminum Case and White Sport Band is available for $229.99, down by $49.01 from $279. The 44mm Apple Watch SE also sees a $49 discount meaning you can get it for $259.99 instead of $309.

Deal [Amazon]

These are some great deals from Amazon on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. If you have been considering buying an Apple Watch, these deals are definitely good enough to pull the trigger on.

