Deal: Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Discounted to Their Lowest Ever Price

Ahead of Black Friday later this month, Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Series 6 to its lowest price ever. Apple had first launched the Apple Watch Series 6 in September this year. Since then, the wearable has been discounted by $20-$30 on Amazon but the latest deal beats them all with a $50 discount. Apart from Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE has also been discounted by $50 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 6 starts from $399 for the 40mm variant, GPS-only variant. Depending on the casing you select, Amazon is offering a $20 to $49 discount on it. The 40mm Gold Aluminum Case with Pink Sand Sport band and the (Product)Red casing is discounted by $50 to $349. Other variants have been discounted by $20 to $379.99. In 44m, only the Space Gray Aluminium Case with Black Sport band has been discounted by $49.01 to $379.99 from $429. Other case options are discounted by $20 to $409.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

The affordable Apple Watch SE is also discounted by $49 making it cheaper than before. The 40mm Apple Watch SE with Silver Aluminum Case and White Sport Band is available for $229.99, down by $49.01 from $279. The 44mm Apple Watch SE also sees a $49 discount meaning you can get it for $259.99 instead of $309.

➤ Deal [Amazon]

These are some great deals from Amazon on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. If you have been considering buying an Apple Watch, these deals are definitely good enough to pull the trigger on.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.