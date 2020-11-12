Deal: Intel MacBook Air Drops to Its Lowest Ever Price, Up to $200 Off

With the announcement of the new M1-based MacBook Air, consumer interest in the older Intel-based MacBook Air is going to wane off in no time, especially since the new M1 chip offers a massive performance boost. However, if you want MacBook for some light usage and don’t really have a heavy workload, you can get the Intel-based early 2020 MacBook Air for a pretty sweet price.

Apple updated the Intel-based MacBook Air with a brighter display, its Magic keyboard, and more storage earlier this year. The performance of the machine is nothing to speak of and the dual-core Intel processor is only good enough for some light browsing and word processing. If that is what your needs are, you can get the Intel MacBook Air on Amazon at its lowest ever price of $849 after a $150 discount.

Read: M1 MacBook Air vs Intel MacBook Air: What’s the Difference?

The base model MacBook Air usually retails for $999. However, Amazon is discounting it by $149 right now thereby bring its price down to $849. This model comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a dual-core 1.1Ghz Intel Core i3 processor. The 512GB variant of the Intel MacBook Air sees a higher discount of $199 meaning you can get it for $1,050. That’s a pretty sweet deal considering this variant comes with a slightly more powerful 1.1GHz Core i5 Intel CPU.

The M1 MacBook Air is notably faster than the Intel-based models but for light users, the Intel model is going to be just fine as well.

If you want a slightly more powerful MacBook, Amazon also has a $150 discount on the now-discontinued 8th gen. Core i5 13-inch MacBook Pro. The machine usually retails for $1,499 but Amazon has discounted it to $1,349.

