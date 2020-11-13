Dr.fone Makes It Easy to Fix iPhone Boot loop and Black Screen Issues

The iPhone is a wonderful example of Apple’s “It Just Works” philosophy. But there can be times when your iPhone stops working for unusual reasons. If your iPhone is stuck on the Apple Logo or in a boot loop or simply showing a black screen, then it’s a trip to Apple’s service center which could turn out to be a time-consuming and costly affair. It’s annoying, not to mention all the iPhone data that you will lose due to the repair. There’s a way you can solve these issues at home though, by using a couple of methods as well as a third-party tool called Dr.fone.

How to Fix iPhone Boot loop and Black Screen Issues With Dr.Fone

There can be various factors behind your iPhone getting stuck on the Apple logo or throwing the continuous iPhone boot loop. It can be an upgrade issue (when trying to install the newest iOS on an older phone), hardware damage, or when you try to restore an update from iTunes, or due to an unsuccessful jailbreak attempt. Follow the possible solutions below to fix the issue.

Force Restart iPhone

This is one of the easiest solutions to break the iPhone reboot loop. Simply force restart your phone and break the ongoing power cycle.

For iPhone 8 and later devices like iPhone XS (Max)/11/12, press and quickly release the Volume Up key, then do the same on the Volume Down key. Then press the Side key until your iPhone starts again.

For iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, or earlier devices, this can be done by long-pressing the Home and Wake/Sleep button at the same time for at least 10 seconds. Your phone will vibrate and break the reboot loop.

If you have an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, then press the Volume Down and the Sleep/Wake button simultaneously to force restart your device.

Use iTunes

You can break the iPhone boot loop and restore the iPhone using iTunes as well. Learn how to break the iPhone stuck in the boot loop using iTunes by following these steps.

Step 1: Connect your iPhone model to your system with a lightning cable and launch iTunes.

Step 2: Within a few seconds, iTunes will detect a problem with your device and display the following pop-up message. All you got to do is click on the Restore button to resolve this issue.

Step 3: If you won’t get the above pop-up, then you can manually restore your phone as well. Click on the Summary tab, and then click Restore iPhone. Wait for a while as iTunes will restore your device.

Use Dr.Fone Software

Using the Dr.Fone software, you can fix iPhone blank screen and boot loot issues in just a few clicks. Dr.fone is an all-in-one solution that helps you backup and restores data, unlock iPhone, recover lost data, and repair the iPhone. Follow our guide to repair your iPhone stuck on the Apple logo or iPhone Error 4013 using Dr.Fone.

Step 1: Download and install Dr.Fone on your Mac or PC. It supports both Windows and macOS.

➤ Wondershare Dr.Fone: Download

Step 2: Open the software and from the home screen, you will find a bunch of menus and options.

Step 3: Navigate to the System Repair menu.

Step 4: It will open a separate app window with two modes to choose from – Standard Mode and Advanced Mode.

Step 5: The majority will be fine with the Standard mode as it can fix over 20 iOS problems including the black screen of death, stuck on Apple logo, iPhone error 14, etc. Standard Mode will let you retain the data while the Advanced Mode will erase all the data on the iPhone.

Step 6: The software will ask you to trust the connected computer. Give the necessary permission.

Step 7: Dr.Fone will detect your iPhone model with the latest software version available for iOS.

Step 8: Dr.Fone will ask you to download the latest firmware version.

Step 9: After the successful download process, click the Fix Now option and the software will bring your iPhone back to normal. During the installation time, don’t try to disconnect the iPhone from the PC or Mac.

The company claims to fix over 20 iPhone issues using the System Repair tool in the Dr.Fone software. As I mentioned, the Dr.Fone app isn’t limited to fixing iPhone issues. It’s full of other useful features.

Let’s take a look at Dr.Fone features.

Recover Data From Phone

Transfer Data Between Phone and Computer

Transfer WhatsApp Messages

Remove Phone Lock Screen or Apple ID

Backup and Restore Phone Data

Copy Data from one Phone to another

Erase Data

Fix iOS Issues such as stuck on Apple Logo, iPhone boot loop, and system repair

In most cases, Dr.Fone should fix the iPhone stuck on the Apple logo or boot loop issue for you. The software supports both Windows and macOS. The full iOS toolkit is priced at $139.95.

Go ahead and give Dr.Fone a try. While you are at it, do let us know about your favorite feature in the comments section below.

Note: This is a sponsored post. The sponsored posts are not endorsements for the products or services. It helps us to make extra revenue to keep the website running, which you can read for free. Please support our sponsors by using their products.