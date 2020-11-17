Early M1 MacBook Pro, Air Performance Comparison Shows Them Beating 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac Pro

Apple’s new M1-based MacBook Pro and MacBook Air have started making their way into the hands of customers. Many such people have run various benchmarks on their new Mac and shared their scores online which reveals just how powerful the new M1 Apple Silicon is.

In Cinebench R23, the M1 MacBook Pro scored 7508 points in the multi-core benchmark and 1498 points in the single-core benchmark. That’s slightly lower than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the 2.3GHz Core i9 chip that tends to score over 8800 points in the multi-core benchmark. The older MacBook Air scores around 1100 points in the single-core benchmark and around 4300 points in the multi-core benchmark. These scores clearly reveal that the M1 chip inside the MacBook Pro is notably faster than most Intel CPUs out there.

coz yall bitches are DEMANDING af

cinebench 7566 – multi core 1493 – single core

-10 min run PLUGGED IN#MacbookPro pic.twitter.com/lW1if6DmLq — Ali King Fans Intl (@mnloona48_) November 16, 2020

Another Geekbench comparison shows the M1 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM scoring 1730 and 7410 in the single and multi-core score. For comparison, the 8-core Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro with 64GB RAM scored 1123 and 7235 in the single and multi-core benchmarks.

現状最もパワフルなIntel MacBookであるところの僕のメインマシン MacBookPro16 特盛 (8core i9-9980HK 64GB RAM 購入時約50万円)のスコア

single 1123 multi 7235 本日届いた M1 MacBook Air 最小構成(7core GPU 8GBメモリ 約11万円)のスコアが右写真

single 1730 multi 7410 M1やばすぎる… pic.twitter.com/E3IWsE9xYY — イマムラ ケンタ@KICS (@imamurider4K) November 17, 2020

Over at Weibo, many Chinese customers are sharing the performance of the new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro while importing and editing various kinds of footage. As per one user with the M1 MacBook Pro and 8GB RAM, exporting an H.264 Sony 10-bit 422 footage with one Rec.709 LUT took 11 minutes and 30 seconds on the iMac Pro with Vega 56 and 128GB RAM. In comparison, the new M1 MacBook Pro with just 8GB RAM did it in 10 minutes and 20 seconds. In another comparison, a 30-second H.265 Canon 10-bit 100fps footage took 80 seconds to export on the iMac Pro but only 45 seconds on the MacBook Pro.

It looks like Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are going to give other Intel-based Macs a serious run for their money. The performance numbers posted by the new Macs are truly impressive and show what Apple’s new M1 chip is capable of. As more and more customers get their hands on the new M1 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, we should get more insight into their real-world performance.