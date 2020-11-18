Google Chrome 87 Update Brings Biggest Performance Gain in Years, Tab Search, More

Google has started rolling out a major update for Chrome that brings some massive performance and battery life improvements. As per Google, Chrome 87 brings the “largest gain in Chrome performance in years” which includes 25% faster start-up time, 7% faster page loading times, reduced RAM and power usage, and more.

With Chrome 87, Google is prioritizing active tabs vs everything that’s open which helps reduce CPU usage by 5x and extend battery life by as much as 1.25 hours. Apart from performance and battery life improvements, Google is also adding better tab management in Chrome 87. There’s now a tab search feature to the toolbox allowing users to search through their open tabs even if they are open in another window. The feature is not yet live though, it will first be available on Chromebooks and come to desktops later.

Google is also introducing Chrome Actions with the latest release of Chrome. You can now type “delete cookies” or “clear history” in the omnibox to simply trigger that action. Lastly, Google is going to add cards to the new tab page in Chrome so that users can quickly resume from where they left off. It will show your recently-visited and related content so that you can resume that holiday planning or quickly find that recipe you had searched for earlier. For now, Google is starting “with a few experiments in areas like cooking and shopping,” and it plans to add entertainment cards next year.

Google will also release an M1-optimized version of Chrome for Mac on Wednesday. The company had rolled out a build of Chrome for Mac earlier today but had to pull it back due to some issues. The company will now release an updated version tomorrow. The M1 version of Chrome for Mac should offer better performance and battery life than the Intel version of the browser. Users will have to download the M1 Chrome for Mac from the browser’s website.