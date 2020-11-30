Here is Why Google’s Competitors Like Apple are Not Keen on Antitrust Investigation

Regulatory authorities are suing Google with regard to search engine monopolistic practices. It is a well-known secret that Google pays companies like Apple to include their search engine as default. The smaller businesses have often raised a stink about Google’s unethical practices, but nothing has changed. Now Google’s rivals are siding with the company and going against the authorities.

Google is Mozilla’s Biggest Customer

Mozilla has long suffered from Google’s ruthless competition and questionable practices. However, this time around, Mozilla published a blog post on how Government is crossing its line. The Justice Department investigates Google for spending money to become the default web browser on smartphones, browsers, and other devices.

Interestingly, Google also pays Mozilla to become the default search engine on Firefox. Google does this to gather more data about users and improve the quality of leads. The money coming from Google constitutes a large chunk of Mozilla’s revenue, and this explains the blog post.

Roxi Wen, Mozilla’s chief financial officer, defends the move and says, “This deal exists because our users want Google search,” he further added that “We’ve been emphasizing to the regulators that harming a company like Mozilla is not the path to increase competition or benefit consumers.”

Google’s Multi-Billion Dollar Search Engine Deal with Apple

Google is the undisputed leader when it comes to search engines. The company reportedly strikes deals with competitors to increase its reach and discourage competitors from choosing other rival search engine options. In other words, Google is paying money to keep its competitors at bay. Recent regulatory filings have confirmed the same and claim “Google harms competition between search engines.”

It is not just small businesses. Google also pays Apple to keep Google Search as the default search engine on iPhones, iPad, and Mac Safari browser. Furthermore, even Siri fetches results from Google Search. Needless to say, a part of the revenue from apps like Chrome and search engine goes to Apple. Google is reportedly paying Apple $12 billion a year, which accounts for 4% of Apple’s revenue. On the other hand nearly half of the Google search traffic came from Apple devices.

In the recent past Google is using the top of the search engine to display ads. Thus it is relatively easy for the search engine to make more money and share the revenue with competitors like Apple. Other search engines like Bing dont have the volume and thus is very difficult to outbid Google. Meanwhile, Apple is said to be working on its own search engine.