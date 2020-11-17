Google Maps Update for iPhone Adds More Covid-19 Safety Features, Live Food Delivery Tracking

Today Google announced a significant update to Google Maps. The latest update packs in features, including a COVID layer on Google Maps that displays the total number of cases detected in the region. The company has also baked in a new feature that lets you see your food takeaway/delivery’s live status.

Previously, Google had announced a slew of COVID related features. The company has added a new layer displaying various COVID stats, including the number of cases in the region and links redirecting to local COVID resources. That apart, you also get a new feature that tells you how busy a transit line is at any given time. This helps users avoid active transit lines and plan travel accordingly.

Since the start of the pandemic, we’ve added nearly 250 new features and improvements to Google Maps to help you adapt to this new normal—from live busyness information for millions of places, to the ability to easily see critical health and safety information at a glance.

The updates are well-timed as food takeaway has become popular with the onslaught of pandemics. Google Maps will be able to show live delivery status in regions like the US, Canada, Germany, Australia, Brazil, and India. The feature is available only if you order from Google Maps.

Google has also added a new feature that alerts drivers about incoming calls and control music while navigating. Furthermore, the Assistant will read out text messages so that driver is not distracted. The new mode is currently available only for Android and will soon roll out for iOS.

Google also shared that it makes 50 million updates to Google Maps each day. It includes reviewing content like user reviews, photos, and ratings. They have also added a “popular times” section for 20 million famous places around the world.

What do you think of the new Google Maps features? Share your thoughts in the comments below.