Google Photos Removing Free Unlimited Storage Option in June 2021

Google Photos is unarguably one of the best photo backup services out there. Right since the inception of the service, Google has offered a high-quality unlimited photo backup option for free to users of the service allowing them to back up their photos and videos for free without any notable loss in quality which did not count against their Google storage quota. However, Google is going to remove this option in 2021.

Google says that starting June 1, 2021, all photos and videos uploaded in High quality to Google Photos will count towards one’s 15GB Google account storage. Any photos or videos already uploaded to the service or that will be uploaded until June 1, 2021, will not count towards the 15GB storage quota though. The changes will not affect anyone uploading their photos in original quality on Google Photos as their uploads are already counting against their Google account storage.

If you run out of the free 15GB storage of your Google account, you will have to subscribe to more storage space via Google One. Depending on your photo, video, and other content upload habits, Google is offering a personalized estimate to let one know just how long their storage will last.

In June 2021, Google will also roll out a new tool in Google Photos that will help one better manage their uploaded photos and videos by allowing users to delete dark, blurry, or large photos and videos. Google Pixel owners can continue to upload photos in high quality even after June 2021 without the photos and videos counting against their storage quota.

This is a big change from Google and one that’s likely to anger a lot of existing Google Photos users. As Google itself points out, 4 trillion photos are stored in Google Photos and 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to the service every week. The company managed to get people hooked onto Google Photos using the free unlimited storage option and now that they are used to it, it is taking that tier away.

