More than a year after Apple added Dark Mode support to iOS, Facebook has finally rolled out dark mode support for its iPhone app. The company had already added dark mode to Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messages but took its own sweet time with the Facebook app. Facebook is now finally rolling out dark mode support for its iPhone app, and here’s how you can enable it

How to Enable Dark Mode in Facebook for iPhone

Dark mode on Facebook is already available on desktop and Android. However, each application has a different process of setting dark theme for Facebook. Follow the steps below to enable dark mode in Facebook for iPhone.

Step 1: Open the Facebook app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the menu button at the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Scroll down to Settings & Privacy.

Step 4: Select Dark mode.

From the following menu, you can either enable or disable dark mode for Facebook in iPhone. If you choose System then the app will adjust the appearance based on your device’s system settings. Meaning, if you are using a light theme on your iPhone then Facebook will also use its light theme. And if you switch to iOS dark mode then Facebook will adopt a dark avatar.

If you don’t see the dark mode option in the Facebook Settings menu then open the App Store on the iPhone and download the latest update of the app.

Facebook also runs a beta program on iOS via the Testflight app. You can visit this page and join the Facebook beta for your iPhone. The enrollment allows you to test early Facebook features such as dark theme, Facebook Avatars etc. before the public rollout.

Facebook has done a decent job with the dark mode on its iPhone app. The app uses a combination of dark grey and pure black. Go ahead, follow the steps above, and enable dark mode in Facebook for iPhone.