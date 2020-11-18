How to Enable Reachability on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has the largest display on any iPhone ever measuring 6.7-inches. That’s 0.2-inches more than the iPhone XS Max and the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple’s previous ‘max’ iPhones that could not really be called small in any way. The big display means that using the iPhone 12 Pro Max one-handed could be a challenge. This is where Reachability comes in which aids one-hand use. Here’s how you can activate and use Reachability on your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The good thing is that Apple offers Reachability on not just the iPhone 12 Pro Max but also the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Heck, the feature is also available on the iPhone 12 mini. The thing is that iOS apps tend to place the back button on the top-left corner which is not easily accessible with one-hand even on the reasonably sized 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max with its 6.7-inch display size is in another league altogether as using it with one-hand is simply not a frustrating task.

Since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro series do not feature a Touch ID button at the front, the process to enable Reachability on them is also very different from older iPhones.

What is Reachability?

With Reachability enabled, the entire UI shrinks to the bottom half of the display to aid one-handed use. This makes it easier to reach the status bar and other UI elements located on the top-left or top-right corner of the display. This is particularly useful on larger iPhones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max where it is difficult to reach the back button in apps which is usually located on the top-left corner.

On older iPhones like the iPhone 7 or iPhone 8, one could enable Reachability by simply double-tapping the home button. But since the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max lack a physical home button, that’s not possible. So, how does one enable and use Reachability on the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max? Read our guide below to find out.

Step-by-Step Guide to Use Reachability on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max

Step 1: Enable Reachability from Settings -> Accessibility -> Touch.

Open the Settings app and go to Accessibility. From there, head over to Touch where you will find the option to enable Reachability. The feature is enabled by default on the iPhone 12 series.

Step 2: Swipe Down On the Bottom of the Display

Swipe down anywhere on the bottom part of the display to enable Reachability. If you trigger the gesture in the correct manner, the entire UI will shrink down to the bottom part of the display.

Enable Reachability Using Back tap Gesture on iPhone 12 Pro Max

You can also use the Back Tap gesture on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max to enable Reachability. This way, you can enable Reachability without having to readjust your grip on the phone.

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your iPhone 12 and go to the Accessibility menu.

Step 2: From there, navigate to Physical And Motor > Touch -> Back Tap.

Step 3: Depending on whether you want to use the double-tap or the triple tap gesture, tap on it. From the menu that opens, select the Reachability option.

To disable Reachability and go back to the full-screen mode, simply tap anywhere on the top part of the display.

Do you find Reachability useful on the iPhone 12 Pro Max or even the iPhone 12/Pro? Drop a comment and let us know!