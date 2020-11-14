Irrespective of what improvements Apple makes to Wi-Fi every year with its latest iPhones, there are bound to be users who are going to face some connectivity and speed issues. This does not mean that your new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, or iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max is faulty. There can be a number of factors behind why your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro is disconnecting frequently from Wi-Fi networks or giving very slow speeds. Check out some of the tips below to fix the Wi-Fi issues on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro.

Generally, it is common for iPhone owners to complain about not being able to connect to a particular Wi-Fi network, slow Wi-Fi speeds, constantly sticking to 2.4 GHz rather than 5GHz, getting an incorrect password prompt, Wi-Fi settings grayed out, dropping connection intermittently or speeds being extremely slow. If you are facing any such issues on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, follow the troubleshooting steps below.

How to Fix iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Wi-Fi Issues

Here are some time-tested solutions to fix the Wi-Fi connectivity problems on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

1. Restart Router

Before we look at troubleshooting the issue on the iOS device, let us do some basic troubleshooting at the router level as it has helped in resolving the issue for several readers.

Restart your router and try connecting your iPhone or iPad again to see if it resolves the issue.

The router is like a mini-computer with a CPU, memory, and local storage in the plastic box, all running in an operating system. So like a computer, restarting your router can resolve the problem. It is also recommended to wait for 10 seconds after you have turned off your router before restarting it to Ensure that every capacitor is fully drained, and thus every bit of memory is cleared. This ensures that all the settings on the router that may be causing the issue are reset.

2. Update Router firmware

Update your Router’s firmware to ensure that the known bugs have been fixed. Some readers have reported that upgrading the Router firmware had helped in resolving the issue.

3. Force Reboot

Like all tech problems, there is no harm in starting off by hard rebooting or force rebooting your iPhone or iPad to see it helps.

On the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, press the Volume Up button, then the Volume Down button and then quickly press and hold the Side button until you see the Apple logo show up. You can check our post on how to hard reboot iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro if you need further help.

4. Forget Wi-Fi Network and Rejoin

If you’re not able to connect to a Wi-Fi Network and being prompted that the password you’ve entered is incorrect despite entering the correct password, then try to forget the Wi-Fi network, and join the network again.

To forget the Wi-Fi network, tap on the Wi-Fi network on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max from the list under Settings > Wi-Fi. Then tap Forget This Network. You will be prompted with a popup message asking you if you want to forget the Wi-Fi Network. Tap Forget to forget the network.

Now go back to Settings > Wi-Fi, select the network again, enter the password, and Join the network again to see if it helps.

5. Reset Network Settings

Most networking related issues I’ve experienced have been fixed after resetting network settings. Resetting these settings flushes caches and clears DHCP settings and other networking related info. To reset network settings, open the Settings app and navigate to Settings > General > Reset and tap on Reset Network Settings.

6. Disable VPN

If you have enabled via the Settings app or a VPN app, then try to disable VPN to see if it resolves the issue. You can disable VPN via the Settings app and navigate to the VPN settings to disable the Status toggle from Connected to Not Connected. If you are not able to disable it then launch the VPN app to disable VPN temporarily to figure out if it resolves the WiFi problem on your iPhone or iPad.

7. Disable Wi-Fi Networking Services

Many users have reported that they’ve solved their issues by disabling Wi-Fi Networking under Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services. This only relates to your location being used for Wi-Fi Networking, so it doesn’t disable Wi-Fi entirely.

8. Change DNS Server

If you’re getting slow Wi-Fi speeds on your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, it could due to your ISPs DNS servers. You can switch to Google DNS, CloudFlare, or OpenDNS to see if improves the Wi-Fi speed. You can follow the instructions in our post to change the DNS server on your iPhone.

9. Ask To Join Network

This is not an ideal solution, but if none of the solutions mentioned above work, then you can try enabling “Ask to Join Networks” by going to Settings > Wi-Fi.

10. Wi-Fi Assist

iOS includes a feature called Wi-Fi Assist, which provides more reliable Internet connections when your Wi-Fi network becomes spotty. However, some readers have reported that turning it off and turning it back on seemed to help resolve the Wi-Fi problems. To turn off Wi-Fi Assist, launch the Settings app and navigate to Settings -> Cellular (Mobile in some regions) and scroll down to the bottom where you will see Wi-Fi Assist. Tap on the toggle to turn it off.

11. Restore and Setup as new iPhone

If none of these tips fix your issues, the last resort is to restore your iPhone or iPad via iTunes and set it up as a new device. This way, you start afresh and get rid of possibly problematic customizations and settings on your device. Follow the instructions in the post linked below to do a clean restore to the latest version of iOS via iTunes.

➤ How to restore your iPhone or iPad with iTunes

12. Visit an Apple Store

Even after performing all these steps, you’re still having problems, then you might want to visit your nearest Apple Store to know of any possible hardware related issues.

Have you faced any Wi-Fi issues on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max? If so, did the above tips help in solving the problem for you? Drop a comment and let us know!