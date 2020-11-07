How to Watch Apple’s ‘One More Thing’ November Event Live

Apple will be holding its ‘One more thing’ event on November 10 next week where it is expected to unveil its new Apple Silicon-based MacBooks and AirTags. Like its other two events this year, Apple will be live streaming the event for everyone. Here’s how you can watch Apple announce the new Apple Silicon Macs live.

While Apple has always live-streamed its product events, the company has now started streaming them on YouTube as well so that more people can watch them from the comfort of their home. Previously, one was forced to use Safari or other workarounds to watch the live stream of an Apple event but with YouTube streaming available, that’s no longer the case. If you are excited about Apple’s upcoming ‘One more thing’ event and want to watch it live, check out the various options below.

Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PST on November 10th. The event will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Find the local start time of Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event here.

How to Watch Apple’s ‘One more thing’ Apple Silicon Mac Event Live

1. YouTube

This is the best way to catch Apple’s ‘One more thing’ event live on November 10th irrespective of which platform you use. The company has already made a video listing on its YouTube page and you can use the ‘Set Reminder’ function to remind you about the keynote before it starts.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well which you can find below.

2. Windows 10

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser which comes with Windows 10.

If you’re on Windows 10, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/

3. Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch the event live.

4. iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

You can go to Apple's live stream page to catch the event live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running iOS 10 or newer.

5. Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page in Safari to catch the event live stream as well.

Are you looking forward to Apple announcing its first Apple Silicon Macs next week? Or are you more interested in AirTags? Drop a comment and let us know!