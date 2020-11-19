iOS 14.2.1 Released with iPhone 12 mini Lock Screen Bug Fix and More

Apple today released iOS 14.2.1 to the public for all iPhone 12 models that’s primarily aimed at fixing various bugs found on the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The update also fixes the missing MMS messages issue that was being reported by many iPhone users since last week. Additionally, it also fixes the unresponsive lock screen issue that iPhone 12 mini users were facing.

Below is the full change-log of iOS 14.2.1:

Some MMS messages may not be received

Made for iPhone hearing devices could have sound quality issues when listening to audio from iPhone

Lock Screen could become unresponsive on iPhone 12 mini

You can install the iOS 14.2.1 OTA update on your iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update and starting the download.

Apart from the above bug fixes, iOS 14.2.1 does not bring any other changes to the table. If you noticed anything else that’s new with the update, drop a comment and let us know about it!