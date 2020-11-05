iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update for all compatible iPhones and iPad. The public release of the OS comes less than a week after the company dropped the ‘Release Candidate’ build.

iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 is a relatively major point release of the OS that brings a number of new features and improvements. Additionally, it also adds support for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 mini that are slated to hit the retail stores later this month. Some of the key new features in iOS 14.2 include new emoji, a new Music widget for the Control Center, Optimized Battery Charging for the AirPods Pro, new system wallpapers, and more.

You can install the iOS 14.2 OTA update on your iPhone or iPad by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update and starting the download. Apple did not release a beta build of iOS 14.1 to developers or public beta testers.

Apple could also release iOS 14.3 later this month or before the end of this year as leaker Jon Prosser had claimed that Apple will release AirTags alongside iOS 14.3. Apple will be holding a ‘One more thing’ event on November 10 where it is expected to announce Apple Silicon Macs and AirTags.

Have you noticed any other changes in iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2? Do drop a comment and let us know about it!