iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Apple has seeded the first beta of iOS 14.3 to developers. This will likely be a pretty big point iOS update with some new features and changes.

The first iOS 14.1 update was all about big fixes while Apple did make some meaningful changes in iOS 14.2. While the official release notes for iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 have not been released by Apple, this is likely a major point release from the company packing some notable new features and changes.

iOS 14.3 Beta 1 and iPadOS 14.3 Beta 1 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Alongside the first beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, Apple has also seeded the first beta of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14. 3 to developers. A public beta release of all the OSes released today should happen within two days from now.

If you install the iOS 14.3 Beta on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.