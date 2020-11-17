iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 to developers. The company had released the first beta of the OS last week.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 pack a number of features and changes including support for Apple ProRAW, PS5 controller support, App Clips QR code scanning, and more. You can read about all the new changes in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 here.

iOS 14.3 Beta 2 and iPadOS 14.3 Beta 2 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The second iOS 14.3 beta is unlikely to bring any major new changes or improvements. There’s no word from Apple on when iOS 14.3 will be released to the public but it’s likely that it will be released before the holiday season starts.

If you install the iOS 14.3 Beta 2 on your iPhone and notice any major changes, do let us know by dropping a comment below.