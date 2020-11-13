Apple has been quick to release the first beta of iOS 14.3 to developers following the public release of iOS 14.2 last week. The first beta of iOS 14.3 adds some of the features that Apple had first talked about when it unveiled the iPhone 12 series in October. Check out everything that’s new in iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 below.

iOS 14.3 primarily brings a number of small changes but they do add up. For iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max, the update also adds Apple ProRAW support.

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 Beta 1: What’s New

Apple ProRAW Support

When Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro series, it noted how they can shoot in a new Apple ProRAW format, an advanced DNG RAW image file format that will provide users with additional control on how they can edit an image. With iOS 14.3, Apple has added ProRAW image capture support to the camera app. One can enable/disable ProRAW capture from the Camera settings or directly from the viewfinder as well.

‘Set Wallpaper Action’ in Shortcuts

iOS 14.3 reintroduces the ‘Set Wallpaper Action’ option in Shortcuts. This means you can now once again create shortcuts that automatically change your wallpaper based on a trigger.

Updated ‘What’s New’ in App Store

The ‘What’s New’ splash screen in App Store has been updated to highlight the App Privacy details feature.

New Pairing Video in Find My App

There’s a new pairing video in the Find My app which hints at Apple Tags and Apple’s upcoming over-ear headphones.

New Pairing video in the Find My app in iOS 14.3 beta 1 with the codename Hawkeye hints at Apple Tags support and new Apple over ear headphones. pic.twitter.com/oVdCLQcaWc — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) November 12, 2020

Cardio Fitness

iOS 14.3 adds a new Cardio Fitness indicator in the Health app which is basically a measurement of the VO2 max, the maximum amount of energy consumed by your body during exercise. This feature will work in tandem with the Apple Watch. The score will depend on your age and how active your lifestyle is. This feature is only going to be available for users who are 20 years or older. One must also enable Wrist Detection for Apple Watch to measure their VO2 Max when not working out.

PS5 Controller Support

iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 beta 1 add support for the new PS5 DualSense controller. It also adds support for Amazon’s new Luna controller.

Update HomeKit Accessories Directly from Home App

The Home app now shows notifications when there’s a firmware update available for a HomeKit accessory. It is possible that Apple could allow users to directly update the firmware of a HomeKit device right from within the Home app.

App Clips Support

iOS 14.3 adds App Clips support. Users can scan an Appl Clip code to launch an app without having to install it on their device.

Fitness+ Analytics

There’s a new ‘Improve Fitness+’ option under Analytics & Improvements. One can share their Fitness+ data with Apple to help improve the service.

Ecosia as Default Search Engine

It is now possible to set Ecosia as the default search engine on your iPhone or iPad in Safari running iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. Other options apart from google include Yahoo, Bing, and DuckDuckGo.

Have you noticed any other changes in the first beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3? Drop a comment and let us know!