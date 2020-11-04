iPad Pro with Mini-LED Display to Reportedly Launch in Q1 2021

There have been rumours in past that Apple will launch an iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in the first half of 2021. Today, ETNews has shed some more light about the upcoming iPad Pro with Mini-LED display in its latest report.

According to the publication, Apple will launch an iPad Pro with Mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021. It reveals that Apple will source the Mini-LED display from LG and that the Korean manufacturer will start manufacturing Mini-LED displays for the upcoming iPad by the end of this year. The report also claims that Apple is planning to use Mini-LED displays for future MacBooks and iMacs, just like previous rumours had suggested.

While the report does not reveal which model or models of the iPad will come with a Mini-LED in the first quarter of 2021, popular leakster, L0vetodream, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and Digitimes have claimed in the past that the iPad Pro 12.9 will be the first device to get the Mini-LED treatment. Other iPads might follow soon.

Traditional LEDs vs. Mini-LED

The current-generation of iPads use LCD displays with Direct LED backlighting. Direct LED backlighting is much superior compared to the more affordable, Edge LED backlighting. In Direct LED arrangement, LEDs are placed directly behind the display as compared to LEDs placed on the edges of the display in the Edge LED arrangement. Since the LEDs are placed directly behind the display in the Direct LED arrangement, you get even lighting across the screen, better local dimming, and deeper blacks compared to Edge LED arrangement.

Now, Mini-LEDs are also placed directly behind the display, just like traditional LEDs in Direct LED arrangement. However, Mini-LEDs are much smaller in size compared to traditional LEDs, therefore, a larger number of Mini-LEDs can fit into the same screen size. Hence, screens with Mini-LEDs can offer an even better consistency of backlight throughout the display along with more accurate local dimming, better blacks, and higher brightness than traditional LEDs. A display with Mini-LED will basically offer the same benefits as an OLED display but without the risk of pixel burn-in.

The 2020 iPad Pro refresh was a minor one. So, you can expect the upcoming iPad Pro update to be a major one. According to L0vetodream, the upcoming iPad Pro 12.9 with Mini-LED will have Apple A14X chipset and 5G connectivity as well.

