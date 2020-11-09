Apple Starts Shipping iPad Pro with 20W USB-C Charger

Apple has begun bundling a 20W USB-C power adapter with iPad Pro models. The new 20W USB-Charger was introduced alongside iPhone 12. Previously, the iPad Pro was sold with an 18W USB-C charger.

Those who have recently ordered iPad Pro are getting a 20W USB-C charger. Some users have confirmed the same on Reddit. Interestingly Apple’s website still mentions an 18W USB-C charger for iPad Pro. Perhaps this is because many iPad Pro in the inventory was manufactured before 20W USB-C was introduced. If you are looking to buy an iPad Pro, make sure to check the manufacturing date.

The charger is similar to the older one, and the only difference is charging capacity. Apple has already stopped manufacturing 18W USB-C chargers and is thus likely to replace it with 20W. The 18W USB-C charger offers a peak charging rate of 13W with the newly launched MagSafe charger. Meanwhile, the latest 20W USB-C charger offers a peak wireless charging rate of 15W via MagSafe charger. That said, Apple has stopped bundling wall chargers with new iPhones and expects you to buy it separately.

Apple’s 20W USB-C power adapter is priced at $19 on the Apple Store. It is compatible with any USB-C enabled device, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPhone 8 or later. One should note that charging cable is sold separately, and if you have bought a new iPhone, the cable will be included in-box.

Earlier this year, Apple unveiled iPad Pro with LiDAR Scanner, a new Magic Keyboard, and A12Z Bionic chip. Furthermore, it comes equipped with a 10MP Ultra-Wide camera that lets users zoom out and increase the field of view. The iPad Pro is available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch variant.