iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Hands-on Videos Go Live Ahead of Pre-orders

Ahead of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-orders in a few hours from now, the first hands-on videos of the new iPhones have hit the web. The hands-on videos from major publications show the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max in all their glory.

Most of the publications praise the iPhone 12 mini for its compact size which comes in like a breath of fresh air in this day and age of massive flagships. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is bigger than any other iPhone from Apple ever thanks to its massive 6.7-inch display which is more in line with what one gets on other Android flagships nowadays. The big screen does feel wasted to an extent since Apple is not offering advanced multitasking options on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

You can check out the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max hands-on videos below.

Do you plan to pre-order the iPhone 12 mini or the iPhone 12 Pro Max in a few hours from now based on the hands-on videos? Or have the videos changed your mind? Drop a comment and let us know!