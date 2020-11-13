iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max Teardown Videos Are Here

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max have started reaching customers. And with it, we have our first teardown videos of both smartphones.

The teardown videos of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max that we are talking about are courtesy of a German electronic repair company, Kaputt.

Let us start with the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The teardown video of the smartphone shows that it uses an L-shaped battery. And it is quite surprising considering that Apple ditched this configuration for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, that is the only interesting thing that we could find in the teardown as all other parts of the device are shared with other iPhone 12 models, which we have already seen in the teardown video of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

As for the teardown of the iPhone 12 mini, it shows how Apple has managed to fit all the components in such a compact package. Well, the brand did cut down on battery capacity significantly to fit those components but it is quite interesting to see that a small phone could also pack flagship-grade hardware. Again, there isn’t anything interesting in the teardown of the iPhone 12 mini as its components are shared with other iPhone models that we have already seen in their teardown videos.

It is also worth mentioning that according to iFixit, the camera of the iPhone 12 models cannot be repaired without an Apple proprietary tool. Expect more teardown videos of iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to come out in the coming days.