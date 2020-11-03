iPhone 12 mini’s MagSafe Peak Charging Speed Limited to 12W

Apple updated its support document with new details. It now mentions that MagSafe Charger will be limited to 12W of maximum power delivery for iPhone 12 mini. However, the MagSafe Charger will offer 15W of peak power for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

The document also says that power delivered to any iPhone 12 via MagSafe Charger will depend on various factors like temperature and other activity. Furthermore, the support document mentions that 12W can be achieved only with a USB-C power adapter rated 9V/2.03 and above. When it comes to iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, the 15W peak power can be obtained using USB-C Power Adapter rated at 9V/2.22A or 9V/2.56A.

Interestingly the support document also mentions that MagSafe chargers peak power drops to 7.5W when connected to EarPods or any other lightning accessories. This is due to regulatory standards. Ideally, the MagSafe charger should be connected to the power cable and turned on before placing an iPhone. This way, the charger will be able to verify the device and decide on the maximum power. Recently, a YouTube video showed how poorly Apple’s MagSafe Charger performed with older iPhones. The charging speeds were dismal and as low as 1.8W.

On a related note, a MagSafe Duo Charger surfaced on a Korean regulatory document. The MagSafe Duo Charger looks very different from the AirPower wireless charging mat that was eventually scrapped. Apple announced MagSafe Duo Charger during the iPhone 12 launch event. It is capable of charging both iPhone 12 and Apple Watch simultaneously. Apple is expected to announce the first Apple Silicon powered Mac at a special event on November 10th. Perhaps the company might unveil the MagSafe Duo Charger on the same day.